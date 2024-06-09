Breaking News

Woman fighting for life in hospital after fairground ride malfunction at south London country show

Four people have been rushed to hospital after a fairground ride malfunctions at a packed south London event (file image). Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

A woman in her 40s has suffered life-threatening injuries after a fairground ride malfunctioned in south London on Saturday.

Four people were taken to hospital after the horror at the Lambeth Country Show yesterday.

The injured woman is still in hospital, and a man who is also in his 40s is also being assessed for potentially life-threatening injuries, according to Lambeth Council.

An 11-year-old girl was among the four people who were rushed to hospital after the failure but has since been discharged.

Police were called at 6.20pm on Saturday to the Lambeth Country Show after a fairground ride broke down in London's Brockwell Park.

A man aged in his 50s was also taken to hospital with injuries, Lambeth Police said.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 6:18pm today (8 June) to reports of an incident at Brockwell Park, SE24.

“We sent multiple resources to the scene including four ambulance crews and members of our hazardous area response team. We also dispatched London's Air Ambulance.

“We treated four people at the scene and took them all to major trauma centres.”

A council spokesperson said: "Unfortunately, a serious incident occurred today at the Lambeth Country Show in Brockwell Park involving a malfunction on one of the funfair rides.

"The incident was reported at around 6.20pm today (June 8) and emergency services were quickly on the scene to treat four people who were injured.

"Paramedics and on-site teams cordoned off the area and those who were injured have been taken to nearby hospitals for further treatment."