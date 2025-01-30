Heartbreaking last words of world champion figure skaters to son before fatal plane crash revealed

30 January 2025, 13:59 | Updated: 30 January 2025, 14:29

WORLD SKATE SHISHKOY
Former world champion ice skaters Yevgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov were onboard the flight. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck and Henry Moore

The former Russian world champion figure skaters on board the doomed American Airlines flight that crashed in Washington DC told their son they were "proud" of him before boarding the plane.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The American Airlines flight carrying 64 people collided with a military helicopter over the capital, with everyone on board believed to be dead.

The Kremlin confirmed Russian citizens were on board the doomed flight - after local media reported former world champions Yevgenia Shishkova, 53, and Vadim Naumov, 56, had been on the plane.

The married couple won the World Figure Skating Championship in pairs in 1994.

The pair, now coaches, were flying back to Washington after attending the US Figure Skating Championships in Wichita, Kansas.

Live: More than 30 bodies recovered after plane collides with military helicopter over Washington DC

SKATING-US-RUSSIA-ACCIDENT
Shishkova and Naumov, originally from Leningrad, competed for the Soviet Union and later Russia, securing the World Championship title in 1994. Picture: Getty

Now, their son, Maxim Naumov, has revealed their final words to him before boarding the flight.

"We are proud of you, Maxim," the pair said to their figure skater son in a social media post, Russian media reports.

The couple, from Leningrad, moved to the United States in 1998, where they became coaches.

Reports indicate they were returning from the competition with a group of young skaters.

Their son, Maxim, who placed fourth at the competition, is said to have left Kansas on Monday with another American figure skater, Anton Spiridonov.

Maxim Naumov of the United States competes in the Men's Free Skate during Skate America in Allen, Texas
Maxim Naumov of the United States competes in the Men's Free Skate during Skate America in Allen, Texas. Picture: Getty

The flight from Wichita, Kansas, was coming to land at Ronald Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia.

The jet was carrying 60 passengers and four crew, with three US Army soldiers on board the Blackhawk helicopter.

Giving an update this afternoon, DC's fire and emergency medical services chief John Donnelly confirmed that all 64 people on board are believed to be dead.

"We don't believe there are any survivors from this accident and we have recovered 27 people from the plane and one from the helicopter," he told reporters

Footage shows moment of Washington D.C. plane crash

The search and rescue operation is focused on the Potomac River
The search and rescue operation is focused on the Potomac River. Picture: Getty

.Police divers and boats are searching the water for bodies, but conditions are described as "extremely rough" with "blocks of ice" in the recently frozen river.

So far, at least 30 bodies have been located.

The operation is expected to last at least several days.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

uk british national lottery euromillions ticket with picks

EuroMillions players urged to check tickets after lucky UK player wins £83m jackpot - but is yet to claim prize

Captain Tom Moore

Captain Tom's family 'still not paid funds to foundation' after scathing report - but 'demanded his name be removed'

The search and rescue operation is focused on the Potomac River

‘No survivors’: All 64 passengers including top figure skaters believed dead after flight hits helicopter in Washington DC
John Prescott's funeral

Farewell to a Labour giant: past and present leaders come together for John Prescott's funeral

John Perumbalath has denied the sexual assault and harassment allegations made against him.

Bishop of Liverpool quits after sexual assault and harassment allegations

BBC has apologised following report into Russell Brand conduct

BBC apologises to staff as damning review into Russell Brand's conduct is released

Border Force to be given 'counter terrorism' powers

Border Force to be given 'counter-terrorism' powers in crackdown on small boats

The American Airlines flight collided with a military helicopter

Chilling air traffic control audio captures moment American Airlines flight collides with helicopter

Hamas militants escort Israeli hostages Arbel Yehud (C), Gadi Moses (R) and a Thai national (back) to hand them over to a Red Cross team in Khan Yunis

Eight hostages, including two Israelis and five Thai nationals, released by Hamas

Hamas militants escort Israeli hostage Agam Berger before releasing her to a Red Cross team in Jabalia

Israeli soldier Agam Berger freed by Hamas as more hostages and Thai captives set to be released

Campaigners against the Rosebank oil field, pictured outside the Commons, have welcomed today's decision.

North Sea oil and gas licences quashed as judge brands them 'unlawful'

Yevgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov

World champion skaters and members of US team were on American Airlines plane that crashed into Potomac River

Royal Mail is to be allowed to ditch second class deliveries

Royal Mail set to ditch second class Saturday deliveries

Heathrow expansion will be completed in 10 years, says Rachel Reeves

Heathrow expansion can be achieved in 10 years, says Rachel Reeves

Hamaad Raza

Heartbreaking final message man received from wife minutes before doomed American Airlines plane plummeted into river

Live
Part of the wreckage is seen as rescue boats search the waters of the Potomac River.

LIVE: No survivors after plane with 64 onboard - including figure skaters - crashes with helicopter in Washington

Latest News

See more Latest News

The search and rescue operation is focused on the Potomac River

At least 30 bodies pulled from river after passenger jet and helicopter collide over Washington DC
Steven Sansom murdered a taxi driver when he was 19

Convicted murderer was out on licence when he killed and dismembered woman - as review under way
A Thames Water van

Water bills in England and Wales to rise over £120 per year on average from April

Thugs try to break into a Co-op amid a spate of shoplifting across Britain

Shoplifting gangs 'systematically' roving the country, as retail thefts hit record high and threats with weapons double
Three Israeli hostages are set to be released on Thursday

Hamas to release three Israelis and five Thai hostages on Thursday, as uneasy truce continues
Kim Leadbeater, who is spearheading the Bill

Terminally ill people 'may be able to end their lives without judge's approval' under assisted dying
The government's backing of plans to build a third runway have split Labour

Turbulence over Heathrow: Labour split as Khan and top donor slam third runway plan after Reeves gives her backing
The eco-activists allegedly sprayed orange paint on the ancient monument

Just Stop Oil activist accused of defacing Stonehenge asks judge not to hold trial during her exams
US-POLITICS-IMMIGRATION-LAW

Donald Trump announces plan to send 30,000 migrants to Guantanamo Bay

Coca Cola Q1 Earnings Rise Amid 5 Percent Growth In Global Sales

Coca-Cola and Appletiser cans recalled in the UK as tests find high levels of chemical linked to serious health problems

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Princess has given birth to a baby daughter named Athena

Princess Beatrice gives birth to baby daughter Athena 'several weeks early' weighing just 4lb 5oz
Prince Harry has issued a heartfelt plea in a new video message that urges people to nominate for this year's WellChild Awards 2025.

'Shine a spotlight on stories of strength:' Harry makes impassioned plea for awards nominations
The Princess of Wales meets Yvonne Bernstein during a ceremony at London's Guildhall, to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day and the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau. Picture date: Monday January 27, 2025.

Kate hugs Holocaust survivors in London at 80th anniversary, as William pays tribute to genocide victims

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Bikejacking' appears to be getting worse in London

Masked thugs forced me to hand over my bike - and the machete gangs targeting London cyclists are getting worse
Donald Trump has issued a flurry of executive orders since his inauguration this week

Trump moves at lightning speed to force change across America

Tommy Fury blames drinking problem for the breakdown of Molly-Mae relationship

Molly-Mae’s Behind it all: Is Molly’s sadness a sign that influencing has gone too far?

c

Well-designed protections don't block progress - they enable it

Animal Rising staged a sit-in demo in a Sainsbury's near Southampton

Why are animal rights activists targeting shoppers?

v

Trump inaugural: Cultural conservatives think they've won the culture war - and what progressives should do about it
Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News