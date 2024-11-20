Final preparations for Liam Payne's funeral underway as friends and family come together to pay respects to tragic star

Preparations are under way ahead of the funeral service for One Direction singer Liam Payne. Picture: Alamy/Splash/Shutterstock

By Asher McShane

The funeral of tragic One Direction singer Liam Payne will be held today, with his former band mates expected to be among the mourners.

Liam died aged 31 on October 16 after falling from the third-floor balcony of a hotel in Buenos Aires.

The funeral, being held in the Home Counties, will also be attended by Payne's family and friends, with girlfriend Kate Cassidy also reported to be there.

Early this morning, beautiful flowers in autumnal colours were arranged outside the entrance to the church where his funeral is being held.

A florist arranges flowers ahead of the funeral service for One Direction singer Liam Payne. Picture: Alamy

Fans from across the globe have continued to hold vigils in memory of Payne following his death.

In a joint statement released in the wake of Liam’s tragic death, his One Direction bandmates Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, and Harry Styles said they were ‘completely devastated’.

“In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say,' they said.

“But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly.

Liam died aged 31 on October 16 after falling from the third-floor balcony of a hotel in the Argentine capital Buenos Aires. Picture: Alamy

“The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us.

“We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam - Louis, Zayn, Niall and Harry.”

He died of multiple traumas and "internal and external haemorrhage", a post-mortem examination report said.

An investigation has been launched into his death by prosecutors, and three people have been charged in connection with the incident.

One Direction formed on ITV talent show The X Factor in 2010.

Payne had first auditioned in 2008 when he was 14, singing Frank Sinatra's Fly Me To The Moon, with judge Simon Cowell telling him to return to the talent show two years later.

In 2010 he impressed the judges with a rendition of Michael Buble's Cry Me A River before being put with four other solo hopefuls at the boot camp stage of the competition - the group which later became One Direction.

Liam, who was born in Wolverhampton, went on to launch a successful solo career, releasing his debut solo album LP1 in December 2019, which included the songs Polaroid and Strip That Down featuring Quavo.

One of his most well-known songs, For You, was a collaboration between him and singer Rita Ora for the film Fifty Shades Freed.

He and Girls Aloud singer Cheryl, who were in a relationship between 2016 and 2018, share a son, Bear.