Liz Truss 'to cancel cutting 45p top rate of income tax' that benefits richest after Tory backlash

3 October 2022, 06:09

Liz Truss is set to U-turn on her top rate tax cut
Liz Truss is set to U-turn on her top rate tax cut. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Liz Truss is set to reverse plans to abolish the 45p top rate of income tax after a backlash from within her own party.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The embattled prime minister met with Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng to begin "crisis talks" as they plotted to U-turn on the highly-criticised tax cut, which benefits the richest.

That is despite Mr Kwarteng insisting his mini-budget, which sparked turmoil in the markets, was the "right thing to do" and the Tories must "stay the course".

The planned U-turn, reported by The Sun, came after a fraught opening to the Conservative Party conference in which well-known figures lined up to criticise the millionaires' tax cuts.

Mr Gove said over the weekend that Ms Truss's policies needed to be "in tune" with the 2019 manifesto, which he said looked after society's most vulnerable.

He added: "I'm wary of the changes that she's making in both those areas but she did win on that basis.

Read more: Ex-minister Michael Gove blasts Truss over 'non-Conservative' plans to pay for tax cuts with borrowing

"But what was not discussed during the Conservative leadership election was the prospect of income tax cuts for the wealthiest."

It has also been reported that Conservatives will not be asked to vote on endorsing such a tax cut until November, when it will be announced how the cut will be funded.

Liz Truss admitted she should have prepared the country for her financial policies better before the mini-budget, which was followed by a tumbling pound and an extraordinary intervention from the Bank of England, which stumped up £65bn to buy Government bonds after fears some pension funds risked collapse.

She told the BBC: "I do stand by the package we announced and I stand by the fact that we announced it quickly because we had to act.

"But I do accept we should have laid the ground better. I do accept that. I have learned from that.

"And I will make sure that in future we do a better job of laying the ground."

But she said cutting tax for the richest was a "decision the Chancellor made" – leading a source close to the Chancellor to say that he and Ms Truss were in "lockstep".

Ex-Chancellor George Osborne said he believed it is "touch and go" whether Mr Kwarteng can survive the backlash over the mini-budget, having been in the job for a matter of weeks.

Read more: 'We must stay the course': Kwarteng stands firm on tax cuts despite threat of Tory rebellion

Setting out his "new economic deal", Mr Kwarteng will try to convince lenders that he has a plan to manage the Government's debt with an "iron-clad commitment to fiscal discipline".

The Government will be "wholly committed to economic growth", delivering "more businesses, more jobs, higher pay" and ultimately gain "more money for public services".

He will tell delegates at the Tory conference: "I refuse to accept that it is somehow Britain's destiny to fall into middle income status or that the tax burden reaching a 70-year-high is somehow inevitable.

"It isn't, and shouldn't be.

"We needed a new approach, focused on raising economic growth.

"That is the only real way to deliver higher wages, more jobs, and crucially, revenue to fund our precious public services and it is the only way to achieve long-term fiscal sustainability.

"We must stay the course. I am confident our plan is the right one."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Mel B made an appearance at the Tory conference.

'I would have died': Mel B calls for domestic abuse reforms after sharing her personal experience with ex

Kwasi Kwarteng will seek to calm the markets, defend his plan to boost UK economic growth and secure his position as Chancellor

'We must stay the course': Kwarteng stands firm on tax cuts despite threat of Tory rebellion

Putin is "unlikely" to turn to nuclear weapons

Putin 'highly unlikely' to use nuclear weapons but is not acting in a 'rational' way, says Defence Sec

A murder investigation has been launched

Murder probe launched after man shot dead at Celtic FC social club in west Belfast

Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged assault on a man who "heckled" the Duke of York

Two men charged over alleged assault on Prince Andrew heckler

Michael Gove has criticised the mini budget

Ex-minister Michael Gove blasts Truss over 'non-Conservative' plans to pay for tax cuts with borrowing

Jake Berry said people "can either cut their consumption or they can get a higher salary",

Conservative Party chairman sparks anger by telling people ‘earn more money’ if they are struggling with bills

The Chancellor is reported to have gone to a champagne reception with hedge fund bosses after the mini-budget

PM defends Chancellor’s 'drinks evening with financiers' after mini-Budget

Tens of thousands of people took part in the 2022 London Marathon

40,000 people take to the capital’s streets for the 2022 London Marathon

Dame Prue Leith admitted she drowned a bag of kittens when she was a child

Prue Leith admits she drowned a bag of kittens when she was a child

At the start of Tory conference, another opinion poll showed Labour with a big lead over the Tories

Liz Truss admits she’s 'learned' from Budget turmoil but insists 'status quo' is not an option

Police fired tear gas at fans after a pitch invasion, leading to at least 170 deaths

Stampede at football match in Indonesia leaves at least 170 people dead

The activist carries out her dirty protest on the statue of Sir Tom Moore

'She's gone rogue': Father of protester who poured human waste on Captain Sir Tom Moore memorial says he's ashamed

Fighting is continuing in the east of Ukraine

Russian troops forced out of city in eastern Ukraine day after Putin's annexation

Liz Truss has defended her tax cutting plan

Truss insists her growth plan will succeed as Starmer calls on Tory rebels to work with Labour for 'economic sanity'

A smiling family portrait of the King, his son who is the first in line to the throne and their wives.

First official photo released of smiling King and Queen Consort beside Prince William and Kate

Latest News

See more Latest News

Followers of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is running for president again, react to the partial results after general election polls closed in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022

Brazil to vote again in run-off after neither candidate receives 50% support

Supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who is running for another term, celebrate partial results after general election polls closed outside his family home in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022

Bolsonaro and Lula appear headed for run-off in Brazil’s polarised election race

Brazil Elections

Bolsonaro has slight lead over da Silva in Brazil’s presidential election

UN General Assembly Burkina Faso

Ousted Burkina Faso leader leaves country for Togo after coup

Bosnia Election

Polls close in Bosnia as international overseer changes election rules

Supporters of Brazil’s former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attend a campaign rally in Sao Paulo a day ahead of the country’s general election

Brazilians vote in highly polarised election

Boyko Borissov

Centre-right GERB party forecast to win Bulgarian elections

Tropical Weather Florida

US government vows major aid for Hurricane Ian victims as rescues continue

A woman flashes a victory sign as she walks in the old main bazaar in Tehran

Top Iran official warns against protests amid serious unrest

Soldiers loyal to Captain Ibrahim Traore are cheered in the streets of Ouagadougou in Burkina Faso on Sunday

Ousted Burkina Faso leader offers resignation, say mediators

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

LBC

‘This is all hysteria’: Tory MP Marco Longhi defends mini-budget and slams media coverage

Liz Truss

'This is a crisis she dreamed up,' says David Lammy in impassioned rant against the PM

Molly Russell Inquest

Molly Russell Inquest: 'Some children will suffer it’s life isn’t it,' says caller rejecting online safeguarding
Sangita Myska delivers a scathing monologue on Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng's catastrophic economic plan

Sangita Myska delivers a scathing monologue on Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng's catastrophic economic plan
Mick Lynch RMT Strike

RMT head defends rail strikes and brands mini-budget an “ideological experiment”

Shelagh Fogarty slams Andrew Tate and his 'pals' for 'misogynistic, sexist hogwash'

'Absolute misogynistic and sexist hogwash': Shelagh Fogarty fumes over Andrew Tate's Instagram content
Tory

'All traditions are at best asleep and at worst destroyed': James O'Brien explores possibility of Labour govt
‘I didn't know the half of it’: Andrew Marr reflects on getting his 'voice back' during ‘tumultuous’ times

‘I didn't know the half of it’: Andrew Marr reflects on getting his 'voice back' during ‘tumultuous’ times
Iain Dale delivers brutal monologue on Liz Truss’ first weeks as PM

Iain Dale delivers brutal monologue on Liz Truss’ first weeks as PM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 29/09 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 29/09 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London