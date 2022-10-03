Liz Truss 'to cancel cutting 45p top rate of income tax' that benefits richest after Tory backlash

Liz Truss is set to U-turn on her top rate tax cut. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Liz Truss is set to reverse plans to abolish the 45p top rate of income tax after a backlash from within her own party.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The embattled prime minister met with Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng to begin "crisis talks" as they plotted to U-turn on the highly-criticised tax cut, which benefits the richest.

That is despite Mr Kwarteng insisting his mini-budget, which sparked turmoil in the markets, was the "right thing to do" and the Tories must "stay the course".

The planned U-turn, reported by The Sun, came after a fraught opening to the Conservative Party conference in which well-known figures lined up to criticise the millionaires' tax cuts.

Mr Gove said over the weekend that Ms Truss's policies needed to be "in tune" with the 2019 manifesto, which he said looked after society's most vulnerable.

He added: "I'm wary of the changes that she's making in both those areas but she did win on that basis.

Read more: Ex-minister Michael Gove blasts Truss over 'non-Conservative' plans to pay for tax cuts with borrowing

"But what was not discussed during the Conservative leadership election was the prospect of income tax cuts for the wealthiest."

It has also been reported that Conservatives will not be asked to vote on endorsing such a tax cut until November, when it will be announced how the cut will be funded.

Liz Truss admitted she should have prepared the country for her financial policies better before the mini-budget, which was followed by a tumbling pound and an extraordinary intervention from the Bank of England, which stumped up £65bn to buy Government bonds after fears some pension funds risked collapse.

She told the BBC: "I do stand by the package we announced and I stand by the fact that we announced it quickly because we had to act.

"But I do accept we should have laid the ground better. I do accept that. I have learned from that.

"And I will make sure that in future we do a better job of laying the ground."

But she said cutting tax for the richest was a "decision the Chancellor made" – leading a source close to the Chancellor to say that he and Ms Truss were in "lockstep".

Ex-Chancellor George Osborne said he believed it is "touch and go" whether Mr Kwarteng can survive the backlash over the mini-budget, having been in the job for a matter of weeks.

Read more: 'We must stay the course': Kwarteng stands firm on tax cuts despite threat of Tory rebellion

Setting out his "new economic deal", Mr Kwarteng will try to convince lenders that he has a plan to manage the Government's debt with an "iron-clad commitment to fiscal discipline".

The Government will be "wholly committed to economic growth", delivering "more businesses, more jobs, higher pay" and ultimately gain "more money for public services".

He will tell delegates at the Tory conference: "I refuse to accept that it is somehow Britain's destiny to fall into middle income status or that the tax burden reaching a 70-year-high is somehow inevitable.

"It isn't, and shouldn't be.

"We needed a new approach, focused on raising economic growth.

"That is the only real way to deliver higher wages, more jobs, and crucially, revenue to fund our precious public services and it is the only way to achieve long-term fiscal sustainability.

"We must stay the course. I am confident our plan is the right one."