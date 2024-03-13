Search underway for Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner’s 'partner in crime' after police surround home

13 March 2024, 20:39 | Updated: 13 March 2024, 20:41

Police have launched an urgent search for the 'partner in crime' of key Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner after identifying the man as a potential new witness
By Christian Oliver

Police have launched an urgent search for the 'partner in crime' of key Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner after identifying the man as a potential new witness.

Named as Ralph H, the man has been identified as a close friend of Brueckner and police need to talk to him about his connection to Madeleine's disappearance whilst on holiday with her family in 2007.

It comes after it was reported that police surrounded his home earlier this week outside of Braunschweig, Germany.

As many as ten officers approached the house armed with machine guns earlier this week, next door to the home Brueckner previously rented, The Sun reported.

But Ralph H was not found and police have since launched an urgent search.

Madeleine McCann's parents, Kate and Gerry McCann
Ralph H is said to have admitted to previously robbing homes with convicted paedophile Brueckner.

Brueckner is currently standing trial over five sex crimes in a Portugal court, and is considered the key suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine.

An officer for the Bundeskriminalamt, Germany's federal investigative police, told The Sun: "We must find him to ask him about missing Madeleine McCann.

"He's not at home, he doesn't answer the phone, he's apparently disappeared."

A prosecutor suggested in the meantime that police would speak to his neighbours to gather more information.

Ralph H has previously admitted to robbing homes and driving vehicles for Brueckner.

“I acted as a lookout for him during burglaries and as a getaway driver as well,” he admitted, according to the paper.

“I know exactly the sort of crimes he got up to and what he did on the dark web.”

Christian Brueckner arrives at the start of his trial, at Braunschweig district court, in Brunswick, Germany, on February 16, 2024
It comes after it was revealed that Brueckner has been disowned by his mother, who said she wants "nothing to do with him anymore".

The 47-year-old German offender is said to have "destroyed" the life of his adopted mother, Brigitte Brueckner, who has raised the offender since childhood.

Ms Brueckner told The Sun that her son "destroyed" her life "all over again" after being named as the main suspect in the McCann investigation in 2022.

"I don't have anything to do with him anymore," she said.

Brueckner has always strenuously denied any involvement in Madeleine’s disappearance.

The toddler went missing while her parents were having dinner nearby in the resort in Praia da Luz, Portugal, in 2007.

