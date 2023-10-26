Manhunt in Maine after Army reservist kills at least 22 and injures 60 after opening fire in bowling alley and pool hall

Police are hunting for Robert Card. Picture: Lewiston Police Department

By Kit Heren

At least 22 people have been killed in a mass shooting in the US state of Maine, with dozens more injured, as police hunt an 'armed and dangerous' gunman who is understood to be a weapons expert.

Officers in the city of Lewiston said they were investigating two active shooter events, as they urged people to lock their doors and stay inside.

The shootings took place at 7pm local time (around midnight in the UK) on Wednesday evening at Schemengees Bar and Grille and Sparetime Recreation, a bowling alley.

They released a photo of a man in a bowling alley, as they said they were hunting a shooting instructor called Robert Card, who is "armed and dangerous".

A source within the police force told NBC News that the death toll had reached 22, with as many as 50 or 60 injured. - which would make it the deadliest mass shooting in the US this year.

New York-based journalist Harriet Alexander told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that Card is a 'fearsome adversary' for local police as they continue their search for him.

Adding: "For a small community it's devastating, everybody will know somebody who is caught up in this."

No motive has yet been identified.

An armed law enforcement official guards the ambulance entrance to the Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, Maine. Picture: Getty

Where is Lewiston, Maine, town at the centre of a mass shooting. Picture: Getty

Card used to be a firearms trainer at a US army base, before being sent to a mental health facility after he began hearing voices.

Officers also posted a picture of a white Subaru they wanted to track down, but they later found it in a nearby town.

A children's party is said to have been taking place at the bowling alley at the time of the shooting.

Maine public safety official Mike Sauschuck earlier told reporters: "Card is considered armed and dangerous.

"He is a person of interest, however, and that's what we'll label them at moving forward until that changes. If people see him, they should not approach Card or make contact with him in any way."

Sauschuck added: "We have literally hundreds of police officers working around the state of Maine to investigate this case, to locate Mr Card, who, again, is a person of interest, and a person of interest only."

Police have released an image of a vehicle believed to have been used by the shooter. Picture: Lewiston Maine Police Department

Police are hunting the gunman. Picture: Lewiston Police Department

Local hospital the Central Maine Medical Center called the attacks a "mass casualty, mass shooter event" but didn't go into specifics.

With a population of about 35,000 people, Lewiston is the second biggest in Maine.

“I still feel like this whole thing is a nightmare,” Kathy Lebel, the co-owner of Schemengees Bar and Grille Restaurant, where at least 14 people were shot, told the Sun Journal.

An armed police officer guards the ambulance entrance to the Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, Maine. Picture: Getty

The White House says President Biden has been briefed on the situation in Lewiston and will continue to receive updates.

President Biden has spoken to Maine Governor Janet Mills, Senators Angus King and Susan Collins, and Congressman Jared Golden and offered full federal support in the wake of the attack.

A statement from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) says Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has been briefed and was continuing to monitor the situation.

"DHS is working closely with our federal, state and local partners to support the Lewiston community," it said.

A US justice department statement said that federal agencies were assisting state and local law enforcement.

The killer is still 'armed and dangerous'. Picture: Lewiston Police Department

Robert Card. Picture: Lewiston Police Department

The state has one of the lowest murder rates in the US, measured per capita. Some 29 homicides were recorded in Maine in 2022.

The previous most deadly mass shooting in the US this year was in January in Monterey in California, where 11 people were murdered at a Chinese New Year event.