Major travel disruption on UK rail network after cracks found on high-speed trains

8 May 2021, 09:52 | Updated: 8 May 2021, 10:38

Trains used by Great Western Railway are among those reportedly affected by the cracks. Picture: PA
By Nick Hardinges

Dozens of rail services across the UK have been cancelled or delayed after reports of cracks on trains used by a number of railway companies.

Passengers in some parts of the country are experiencing delays after a number of high-speed trains had to be taken out of service as a "precautionary measure".

Network Rail said some Great Western Railway (GWR), Hull Trains, London North Eastern Railway (LNER) and TransPennine Express (TPE) trains had been taken out of service for safety checks.

It tweeted: "Once trains have been checked, they will be released back into service as soon as possible. Please check before travel."

Both GWR and LNER advised customers not to travel, while Hull Trains asked passengers to check before doing so.

TPE advised customers not to use the Newcastle to Liverpool route on Saturday.

The disruption follows reports that hairline cracks were found in the Hitachi 800 series trains.

National Rail Enquiries tweeted: "Once trains have been checked, they will be released back into service as soon as possible."

Services in and out of London Paddington have been suspended while all of GWR's inter-city trains are being checked as a precaution.

In a statement on its website, GWR said: "A number of Class 800 series Hitachi trains from several train companies have been taken out of service this morning for checks as a precautionary measure.

"As a result we have had to cancel a significant number of long distance train services to and from Paddington, and while local services are running, we expect them to be very busy.

"This problem is being investigated by Hitachi and once trains have been checked and cleared, we hope to be able to release them back into service as soon as possible.

"Customers are advised not to travel. Refunds will be provided."

Hull Trains said a number of Class 800 series Hitachi trains from several train companies had been taken out of service for checks "as a precautionary measure".

"This problem is being investigated by Hitachi and once trains have been checked, we hope to be able to release them back into service as soon as possible," it tweeted.

"This could affect a significant number of our services and passengers should check before they travel."

In a tweet, LNER said: "A number of Class 800 series Hitachi trains from several train companies have been taken out of service today for checks as a precautionary measure.

"This is being investigated by Hitachi and once trains have been checked, we hope to be able to release them back into service ASAP."

TPE said its Nova 1 trains had been affected by the issue and were being checked.

In a statement, a TPE spokesman said: "This problem is being investigated by the train manufacturer and once trains have been checked, we hope to be able to release them back into service as soon as possible.

"This will affect a significant number of services on our Newcastle to Liverpool route and we are advising customers not to travel on this route today."

Rail union RMT's general secretary Mick Lynch said: "RMT is fully aware of the issues that have led to the cancellation of services on LNER today and that similar problems with cracks appearing in the fleet on Great Western are also emerging.

"Hitachi needs to ensure the highest safety standards and properly investigate and rectify the issues.

"This situation demonstrates once again that it is reckless for the rail companies and the Department for Transport to move the industry to diluted, risk-based maintenance regimes which extends maintenance cycles on rolling stock or on the infrastructure, whether that be on the mainline railway or on the tube and metro services, to cut costs and strip out staff.

"The railway needs to be maintained rigorously and to the highest possible standards to protect the travelling public and the staff and that will remain RMT's key demand."

This story is being updated...

