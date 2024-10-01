Man arrested after being caught with bow and arrow outside House of Lords

The man was arrested outside the House of Lords. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A man has been arrested after being found with a bow and arrow outside the House of Lords.

He was taken into custody last Wednesday morning after a bow and arrow were found in his car, police said.

The man was stopped and arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon, tampering with a vehicle and breaching organised crime laws

The man, who has not been named, was later sectioned. He is still being treated by mental health professionals.

He has been bailed pending further inquires until late December.

Both the House of Commons and the House of Lords have been in recess since September 13 for the party conferences, meaning there are many fewer people in the buildings.

The House of Lords. Picture: Alamy

A spokesman for the Met said: "A man was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon at approximately 6.15am on Wednesday 25 September in the vicinity of the Peers car park.

"A bow and arrow were found in his car at the location.

"He was further arrested for breaching Serious Organised Crime and Police Act legislation and vehicle interference.

"He was subsequently sectioned under the Mental Health Act and remains in the care of medical professionals."