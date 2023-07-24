Man, 30, wanted on recall to prison, dies in police custody in south London

The man died in Croydon custody centre. Picture: Google Maps

By Kit Heren

A 30-year-old man has died in police custody in Croydon, triggering an investigation by the watchdog.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The unnamed man was wanted on recall to prison, on suspicion of dealing Class A drugs.

He was arrested in the centre of the south London town on the afternoon of Saturday, July 15, and taken to the local police station.

Later that evening, staff at the lock-up noticed he was unwell and gave him first aid before calling an ambulance.

Paramedics arrived within minutes, gave him CPR and rushed him to hospital. He died not long afterwards.

The Met reported the man's death to the watchdog, the independent office for police conduct (IOPC), who launched an investigation.

Read more: 'She didn’t provide her ticket': Police defend handcuffing mother in front of her crying son over bus fare

Read more: Met Police dismissal process to be reviewed in 'weeks not months' as force tries to deal with misconduct, minister says

Watch again: Policing Minister joins Ben Kentish to take your calls

IOPC staff have taken CCTV footage from the Croydon custody centre to work out what happened the day he died.

The man's post-mortem examination has also been completed.

Now investigators are looking over the footage and interviewing staff at the centre.

IOPC director Steve Noonan said: "Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends. We have been in contact with family members and close friends in the UK and we understand the man has immediate family overseas.

"We will also be contacting them to explain our role and will keep them updated throughout the investigation.

"Given the man has fallen unwell while in police custody and died, it’s important that an independent investigation is carried out to establish all of the circumstances surrounding this incident, including the actions and decision-making of the MPS custody staff present."