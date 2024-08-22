Match of the Day and One Show presenter Jermaine Jenas sacked for 'inappropriate behaviour'

Jermaine Jenas has been sacked by the BBC. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

Jermaine Jenas has been sacked by the BBC for "inappropriate behaviour", according to reports.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder has been dropped by the corporation for which he presented The One Show and appeared as a pundit on Match of the Day.

Jenas, 41, was tipped by many to succeed Gary Lineker as presenter of the BBC's flagship football programme.

A spokesman said: "We can confirm that Jermaine Jenas is no longer part of our presenting lineup."

Jenas has been sacked for inappropriate behaviour according to MailOnline who report that he has been removed from agency MC Saatchi's website.

One source has reportedly said: "It all came as a massive shock but his colleagues have now been told the news and he won't be back.

"His colleagues are stunned, they didn't see it coming at all. They were kept in the dark to start with. They couldn't believe it when they found out."

Another source told The Sun: "This is a categorical nightmare for the BBC.

"After some immediate routine enquiries the decision was taken to take him off air, and terminate his contract."

More to follow