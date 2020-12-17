New Covid-19 tiers: Matt Hancock confirms areas moved to Tier 2 and 3

17 December 2020, 10:53

Matt Hancock tier announcement: Health Secretary confirms new area rules and restrictions
Matt Hancock tier announcement: Health Secretary confirms new area rules and restrictions. Picture: PA

By Zoe Adams

Matt Hancock has confirmed the new England Tier areas today with more of the UK facing tough Tier 3 rules and restrictions.

London and parts of Essex were placed into the highest Covid alert level this week and today, Matt Hancock has confirmed more of England will be facing tough Tier 3 restrictions.

Following the government officials meeting on Wednesday, the Health Secretary revealed the new tiers and completed the first review of the three-tier-system following England's second lockdown.

Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Berkshire and Peterborough are just some of the areas moving up to Tier 3 with Bristol, North Somerset and Herefordshire being the only parts of the UK to move down a level to Tier 2.

Are you allowed to travel between tiers? England coronavirus travel rules explained

Here are the new Covid-19 Tiers as confirmed in Matt Hancock's statement today:

London and parts of Essex were put under Tier 3 restrictions ahead of the review
London and parts of Essex were put under Tier 3 restrictions ahead of the review. Picture: PA

When was Matt Hancock’s new tier announcement?

The Health Secretary completed the first tier system review at 11:30 on December 17.

Government officials met Wednesday 17th December, to discuss the new restrictions.

Tier restrictions are expected to be reviewed approximately every two weeks with the next review due around December 30.

Nottingham are looking likely to face another two weeks of Covid Tier 3 lockdown
Nottingham are looking likely to face another two weeks of Covid Tier 3 lockdown. Picture: PA

What are the new Covid-19 area tiers?

London and parts of Essex were confirmed earlier this week to be heading into Tier 3 ahead of the scheduled review. This was due to rapidly rising Covid cases in the areas and the identification of a new coronavirus variant.

From one minute past midnight on Saturday 19th December, Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Berkshire, Peterborough, Surrey, Hastings, Portsmouth, Havant, Gosport, and Hertfordshire will all be in Tier 3.

The Health Secretary also announced some areas would be moving down a tier, with Bristol and North Somerset moving from Tier 3 to Tier 2 and Herefordshire moving from Tier 2 to Tier 1

Greater Manchester, Kent and Lincolnshire are already under the toughest tier restrictions and rules and will remain there for another review period.

To check what Tier your area is in, use the government postcode checker.

