Breaking News

F1 boss Max Mosley shot himself dead after learning of terminal cancer, inquest hears

29 March 2022, 13:31 | Updated: 29 March 2022, 15:06

Max Mosley was found dead in 2021
Max Mosley was found dead in 2021. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

F1 boss Max Mosley "shot himself" dead after being told that he had terminal cancer, an inquest has heard.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mr Mosley, 81, was found with "injuries consistent with a gunshot wound" in his west London home on May 23 2021, The Mirror reports.

A note on the door instructed whoever found him to call the police, Westminster Coroner's Court heard.

The court also heard he was receiving palliative care for lymphoma after being diagnosed in 2019.

Read more: Mystery Russian's £38m superyacht with 'infinite wine cellar' detained in Canary Wharf

Read more: 38,000 households hit by blackouts as fire at substation causes mass power cut in London

His daughter in law Emma gave a written statement paying tribute.

"Mr Mosley died after a long battle with cancer," she said.

"He was a barrister and amateur racing car driver.

"Mr Moslely identified his major achievement as FIA president, the promotion of road safety by the European New Car Assessment programme and the increased safety and the use of green technologies in Formula 1."

Max Mosley was president of the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) for three terms and was one of the sport’s most notable individuals.

The barrister and amateur racing driver became president in 1993 after serving in previous administrative roles in motorsport, including within Formula One.

Read more: Queen's tears for beloved Philip: Emotional Royals say farewell at service

Read more: Abramovich returns for peace talks as delegates told don't eat, drink or touch anything

He was also chairman of the Towards Zero Foundation, the UK charity that promotes the 'Vision Zero' approach to road safety internationally, and of Global NCAP, the umbrella organisation for all crash testing programmes globally.

In 2006, he was awarded the National de la Légion d'Honneur in recognition of his contribution to road safety and motorsport.

He was the son of Oswald Mosley, the figurehead of the British fascist movement.

Mr Mosley and his wife Jean, pictured in 2006
Mr Mosley and his wife Jean, pictured in 2006. Picture: Alamy

His death was announced by former F1 chief executive Bernie Ecclestone.

"Max was like family to me," he said.

"We were like brothers."

Read more: Mum who 'nudged' Insulate Britain protester with 4x4 says conviction is 'huge injustice'

Read more: 'I was out of line': Will Smith apologises to Chris Rock for 'embarrassing' Oscars slap

After hearing the news of his death, Formula One executive Mark Gallagher wrote on Twitter: "So few realise the very good work that Max Mosley did as regards safety in racing & its transfer into road cars.

"The pioneering work which he drove at the FIA post Imola ‘94 helped make safety a key marketing tool for car co’s. A fascinating man, with quite the life story."

If you are struggling and need to talk, the Samaritans operate a free helpline open 24/7 on 116 123. Alternatively, you can email jo@samaritans.org or visit their website to find your local branch.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Transport Secretary ordered the detainment of the yacht in east London

Mystery Russian's £38m superyacht with 'infinite wine cellar' seized in Canary Wharf

Mike Lanigan was found guilty of assault

Shocking moment council leader's husband attacks dad in front of daughter

The Rotherhithe Tunnel was closed due to the power outage

38,000 households hit by blackouts as fire at substation causes mass power cut in London

P&O chief executive Peter Hebblethwaite

P&O boss Peter Hebblethwaite labelled 'most hated man in Britain' by MSPs

The Queen and Charles were pictured in emotional scenes at Philip's memorial service

Queen's tears for beloved Philip: Emotional Royals say farewell at service

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh enjoying Royal Windsor Horse Show in 2014.

Royal Family share touching montage of Prince Philip ahead of memorial service

The full order of service for today's memorial for Prince Philip

Prince Philip memorial: Order of service in full

The Queen has arrived at the service, walking arm in arm with son Andrew.

Live: Queen arm-in-arm with Andrew as the Royals arrive at Philip's memorial service

The Met Police has confirmed it will be handing out 20 fines initially for lockdown-breaking parties at Downing Street and Whitehall.

Met hands out 20 fines for lockdown-breaking Downing St parties but names will stay secret

The Queen was helped to her seat by son Andrew.

Queen stands by Andrew during his final official Royal outing

Delegates at the peace talks in Istanbul, left, have been told advised not to eat, drink or touch anything

Abramovich returns for peace talks as delegates told don't eat, drink or touch anything

Exclusive
Sherrilyn Speid, 35, of Grays, Essex, pleaded guilty to a charge of dangerous driving.

Mum who 'nudged' Insulate Britain protester with 4x4 says conviction is 'huge injustice'

Exclusive
More than half of all police forces would record a suspected rapist as female

'Putting sex criminals' feelings first': Most police forces record rapists by their chosen gender
Will Smith's mother said his shocking attack on Chris Rock at the Oscars was out of character

'The first time I've ever seen him go off': Will Smith's mum speaks out on Oscars slap

Male patients are being asked if they are pregnant before having scans, it has been reported.

Men asked by some hospital trusts if they are pregnant before having scans

The Queen will be joined by members of the Royal Family and representatives from more than 500 charities at Prince Philip's Service of Thanksgiving.

Prince Philip's final farewell: Queen hopes to join hundreds at poignant memorial service

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russia Ukraine War

Russia says it will cut back operations near Ukrainian capital
Yemen rally

Gulf states plan Yemen talks without Houthi rebels present

President Erdogan addresses delegates

Ukraine and Russia hold new talks in Turkey aimed at ending fighting
A woman gets a Covid-19 test

Shanghai’s two-phase lockdown tests ‘zero-Covid’ limits

Germany energy talks

Renewable energy chief says climate goals need radical action
India Strike

Protesters march in India’s capital on second day of nationwide strike
Russia Ukraine War Day In Photos

Ukraine ceasefire talks take place as fighting appears at stalemate
Russia Daily Life

Countries should ban use of Russian war symbol ‘Z’ – Ukraine minister
Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, left, and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang

Solomon Islands PM says no regional risk in China security deal
Will Smith slapped Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith

'I was out of line': Will Smith apologises to Chris Rock for 'embarrassing' Oscars slap

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Lib Dem leader Ed Davey says Boris Johnson must resign after partygate fines announced

Sir Ed Davey: Boris Johnson must resign after partygate fines announced
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8PM

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/03 | Watch again

Andrew Marr asked if Joe Biden is 'losing it'

Andrew Marr: Is Joe Biden losing it - and how does the West want this war to end?
Suicide bereaved mum backs Will Smith’s ‘passion’ in Chris Rock slap

Suicide-bereaved mum backs Will Smith's 'passion' in Chris Rock slap
Will Smith 'led by' Jada Pinkett-Smith to slap Chris Rock, caller claims

Will Smith 'led by' Jada Pinkett-Smith to slap Chris Rock, caller claims
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 28/03 | Watch again

The 'only way' that the war in Ukraine will end is if the country is successfully divided up, says Rachel

'Only way' Ukraine conflict will end is if Putin divides country up, Rachel Johnson argues
Camilla has called for a nine-to-five school day

Introduce a 9-5 school day, Camilla Tominey argues

Royals 'have been scroungers all their life' and 'should go', caller rages

Royals 'have been scroungers all their life' and 'should go', caller rages

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police