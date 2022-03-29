Breaking News

F1 boss Max Mosley shot himself dead after learning of terminal cancer, inquest hears

Max Mosley was found dead in 2021. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

F1 boss Max Mosley "shot himself" dead after being told that he had terminal cancer, an inquest has heard.

Mr Mosley, 81, was found with "injuries consistent with a gunshot wound" in his west London home on May 23 2021, The Mirror reports.

A note on the door instructed whoever found him to call the police, Westminster Coroner's Court heard.

The court also heard he was receiving palliative care for lymphoma after being diagnosed in 2019.

His daughter in law Emma gave a written statement paying tribute.

"Mr Mosley died after a long battle with cancer," she said.

"He was a barrister and amateur racing car driver.

"Mr Moslely identified his major achievement as FIA president, the promotion of road safety by the European New Car Assessment programme and the increased safety and the use of green technologies in Formula 1."

Max Mosley was president of the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) for three terms and was one of the sport’s most notable individuals.

The barrister and amateur racing driver became president in 1993 after serving in previous administrative roles in motorsport, including within Formula One.

He was also chairman of the Towards Zero Foundation, the UK charity that promotes the 'Vision Zero' approach to road safety internationally, and of Global NCAP, the umbrella organisation for all crash testing programmes globally.

In 2006, he was awarded the National de la Légion d'Honneur in recognition of his contribution to road safety and motorsport.

He was the son of Oswald Mosley, the figurehead of the British fascist movement.

Mr Mosley and his wife Jean, pictured in 2006. Picture: Alamy

His death was announced by former F1 chief executive Bernie Ecclestone.

"Max was like family to me," he said.

"We were like brothers."

After hearing the news of his death, Formula One executive Mark Gallagher wrote on Twitter: "So few realise the very good work that Max Mosley did as regards safety in racing & its transfer into road cars.

"The pioneering work which he drove at the FIA post Imola ‘94 helped make safety a key marketing tool for car co’s. A fascinating man, with quite the life story."

If you are struggling and need to talk, the Samaritans operate a free helpline open 24/7 on 116 123. Alternatively, you can email jo@samaritans.org or visit their website to find your local branch.