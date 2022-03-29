Mystery Russian's £38m superyacht with 'infinite wine cellar' seized in Canary Wharf

29 March 2022, 14:57 | Updated: 29 March 2022, 15:46

The yacht was detained in Canary Wharf
The yacht was detained in Canary Wharf. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

A £38 million superyacht owned by a Russian businessman has been seized in Canary Wharf.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps ordered the detention of the yacht, named Phi after the mathematical concept, which was in the capital for a superyacht awards ceremony.

The boat has an "infinite wine cellar" and a freshwater swimming pool.

It was planning to depart at noon on Tuesday, but Mr Shapps said he took action due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Today we've detained a £38 million superyacht and turned an icon of Russia's power and wealth into a clear and stark warning to Putin and his cronies," he said.

"Detaining the Phi, proves, yet again, that we can and will take the strongest possible action against those seeking to benefit from connections to Putin's regime."

The DfT said it was not disclosing the identity of the owner.

Phi is the first ship to be held in the UK as part of punishments against Moscow for invading Ukraine.

She is bright blue and features what is described as an "infinite wine cellar" and a freshwater swimming pool.

At 58.5 metres long, she is twice as long as the other boats docked around her in Canary Wharf.

Read more: London Stands with Ukraine: Protesters show support one month on from Russian invasion

Read more: 'Blood money': Ukrainian MP slams Sunak's wife for Russian operation

Mr Shapps said the ship was in London for a "refit" but "won't be going anywhere".

"It's just another indication that we will not stand by whilst Putin's cronies are allowed to sail around the world in these kinds of yachts and people in Ukraine are suffering," he said.

"When you see what he's doing to Ukraine, when you see what he's doing to people's lives, it can't be right to have a yacht like this here in London, able to just sail away, and that is why we've impounded it and denied its ability to go anywhere right now."

The vessel has a swimming pool and a wine cellar on board
The vessel has a swimming pool and a wine cellar on board. Picture: Alamy
The yacht is worth nearly £40 million
The yacht is worth nearly £40 million. Picture: Getty

The vessel's horn was sounded twice while the Cabinet minister was being interviewed.

Someone thought to be a member of crew stuck a paper sign reading "P&O JUSTICE FOR THE 800" to the side of the boat, after P&O Ferries sacked nearly 800 seafarers without notice.

The Department for Transport (DfT) said it worked with the National Crime Agency and the Border Force Maritime Investigation Bureau to identify and detain Phi.

Read more: Abramovich returns for peace talks as delegates told don't eat, drink or touch anything

Read more: Andrew Marr: Is Joe Biden losing it - and how does the West want this war to end?

It refused to reveal the name of her owner, stating that he is "a Russian businessman".

The department described Phi's ownership as "deliberately well hidden".

She is registered to a company based in the Caribbean dual-island nation of Saint Kitts and Nevis, and carries a Maltese flag.

The DfT said it is "looking at a number of other vessels" and hopes its "strong stance sends an example to international partners".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

More peace talks took place in the Dolmabahce Presidential Office in Istanbul, Turkiye

Russia to 'cut back' assault on Kyiv after 'meaningful' peace talks

Jacob Rees-Mogg has revealed the Government saved £3.4billion in 2020/21

Rees-Mogg: Govt save £3.4bn in crackdown on fraudulent benefit claims and PPE contracts

Mike Lanigan was found guilty of assault

Shocking moment council leader's husband attacks dad in front of daughter

The Rotherhithe Tunnel was closed due to the power outage

38,000 households hit by blackouts as fire at substation causes mass power cut in London

Max Mosley was found dead in 2021

F1 boss Max Mosley shot himself dead after learning of terminal cancer, inquest hears

P&O chief executive Peter Hebblethwaite

P&O boss Peter Hebblethwaite labelled 'most hated man in Britain' by MSPs

The Queen and Charles were pictured in emotional scenes at Philip's memorial service

Queen's tears for beloved Philip: Emotional Royals say farewell at service

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh enjoying Royal Windsor Horse Show in 2014.

Royal Family share touching montage of Prince Philip ahead of memorial service

The full order of service for today's memorial for Prince Philip

Prince Philip memorial: Order of service in full

The Queen has arrived at the service, walking arm in arm with son Andrew.

Live: Queen arm-in-arm with Andrew as the Royals arrive at Philip's memorial service

The Met Police has confirmed it will be handing out 20 fines initially for lockdown-breaking parties at Downing Street and Whitehall.

Met hands out 20 fines for lockdown-breaking Downing St parties but names will stay secret

The Queen was helped to her seat by son Andrew.

Queen stands by Andrew during his final official Royal outing

Delegates at the peace talks in Istanbul, left, have been told advised not to eat, drink or touch anything

Abramovich returns for peace talks as delegates told don't eat, drink or touch anything

Exclusive
Sherrilyn Speid, 35, of Grays, Essex, pleaded guilty to a charge of dangerous driving.

Mum who 'nudged' Insulate Britain protester with 4x4 says conviction is 'huge injustice'

Exclusive
More than half of all police forces would record a suspected rapist as female

'Putting sex criminals' feelings first': Most police forces record rapists by their chosen gender
Will Smith's mother said his shocking attack on Chris Rock at the Oscars was out of character

'The first time I've ever seen him go off': Will Smith's mum speaks out on Oscars slap

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russia Ukraine War

Russia says it will cut back operations near Ukrainian capital
Donald Trump

January 6 riots probe ‘identifies eight-hour gap in Trump’s phone records’
Yemen rally

Gulf states plan Yemen talks without Houthi rebels present

President Erdogan addresses delegates

Ukraine and Russia hold new talks in Turkey aimed at ending fighting
A woman gets a Covid-19 test

Shanghai’s two-phase lockdown tests ‘zero-Covid’ limits

Germany energy talks

Renewable energy chief says climate goals need radical action
India Strike

Protesters march in India’s capital on second day of nationwide strike
Russia Ukraine War Day In Photos

Ukraine ceasefire talks take place as fighting appears at stalemate
Russia Daily Life

Countries should ban use of Russian war symbol ‘Z’ – Ukraine minister
Male patients are being asked if they are pregnant before having scans, it has been reported.

Men asked by some hospital trusts if they are pregnant before having scans

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Queen was 'sending a message' by having Andrew escort her at Philip memorial

Queen was 'sending a message' by having Andrew escort her at Philip memorial
Lib Dem leader Ed Davey says Boris Johnson must resign after partygate fines announced

Sir Ed Davey: Boris Johnson must resign after partygate fines announced
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8PM

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/03 | Watch again

Andrew Marr asked if Joe Biden is 'losing it'

Andrew Marr: Is Joe Biden losing it - and how does the West want this war to end?
Suicide bereaved mum backs Will Smith’s ‘passion’ in Chris Rock slap

Suicide-bereaved mum backs Will Smith's 'passion' in Chris Rock slap
Will Smith 'led by' Jada Pinkett-Smith to slap Chris Rock, caller claims

Will Smith 'led by' Jada Pinkett-Smith to slap Chris Rock, caller claims
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 28/03 | Watch again

The 'only way' that the war in Ukraine will end is if the country is successfully divided up, says Rachel

'Only way' Ukraine conflict will end is if Putin divides country up, Rachel Johnson argues
Camilla has called for a nine-to-five school day

Introduce a 9-5 school day, Camilla Tominey argues

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police