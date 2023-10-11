Meghan's fears for Archie and Lilibet as she admits social media worries

Meghan has spoken of her social media fears for children Archie and Lilibet. Picture: Alamy/social media

By StephenRigley

Meghan Markle has admitted that she is "frightened" about the prospect of her children, Archie and Lilibet, one day using social media

Opening up on the importance of online safety the Duchess of Sussex shared her worries for what may face Archie, four, and Lilibet, two as they grown older.

She told the audience in New York: "Being a mom is the most important thing in my entire life… outside of course, being a wife to this one (Harry).

Harry and Meghan have been outspoken about the dangers of social media in recent years - with the Duke of Sussex warning in 2020 that it was stoking a 'crisis of hate'. Picture: Alamy

"But I will say I feel fortunate that our children are at an age, again quite young, so this isn't in our immediate future, but I also feel frightened by how it's continuing to change and this will be in front of us.

"They say being a parent - the days are long, but the years are short.

"So it worries me, but I'm also given a lot of hope and a lot of energy by the progress we've made in the past year."

Her words came after Harry had thanked the parents who had previously took to the stage to share their stories - some of which included losing loved ones connected to social media use.

Meghan no longer has an active public social media account, however before she began dating Prince Harry, she was a prolific Instagram user, sharing regular updates about her life and her time working on TV show Suits with her two million followers.

That account was deleted soon after her engagement to Prince Harry was announced and she has not established another public personal Instagram since.

Meghan speaking at the second annual World Mental Health Day Festival and The Archewell Foundation Parents' Summit. Picture: Alamy

It was revealed last week that Harry and Meghan would be in New York to host their first major public event under their post-royal organisation, Archewell.

Their Parents’ Summit: Mental Wellness in a Digital Age, which is being held on World Mental Health Day, gave a platform to families who have lost children in ways related to social media.

The couple joined a panel of experts including Surgeon General Vivek while the conversation was chaired by NBC's Carson Daly.