Met Office extends 'danger to life' weather warning and urges people to stay indoors

13 July 2022, 11:44 | Updated: 13 July 2022, 11:50

The amber warning will be in place until the start of next week.
The amber warning will be in place until the start of next week. Picture: Alamy/Twitter

By Emma Soteriou

An extreme heat weather warning has been extended for a third day as sweltering heat continues to take over the UK.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The warning for exceptionally high temperatures for much of England and Wales is now in place from Sunday until the end of Tuesday, with the hot spell expected to peak on Monday or Tuesday.

Temperatures look set to soar into the mid-30s or above at the beginning of next week - potentially surpassing the likes of Greece and Ibiza.

The Met Office said: "Population-wide adverse health effects are likely to be experienced, not limited to those most vulnerable to extreme heat, leading to potential serious illness or danger to life."

Widespread disruption, including road closures and cancellations and delays to rail and air travel are also possible.

Read more: First victim of heatwave as teen dies in canal as weather alert extended to Monday

Read more: UK braces for record-breaking 43C scorcher as heat warning issued

People are being encouraged to try to keep their homes cool, for example by closing blinds or curtains and keeping bedrooms well ventilated at night, drink plenty of fluids, avoid too much exercise, and stay out of the sun during the hottest part of the day.

The London Ambulance Service urged the public to only calling 999 in the event of a life-threatening emergency, reminding Brits to keep hydrated and stay out of the sun during the hottest periods of the day.

Meanwhile, the Royal Life Saving Society UK reiterated warnings about the dangers of trying to cool off in lakes, quarries, rivers and other waterways in the hot weather.

The extreme conditions can put a strain on the heart and lungs, with older people, those with pre-existing health conditions and young children particularly at risk.

It can cause dehydration, heat exhaustion or even heatstroke, and affect the ability to work or concentrate.

The heatwave is a result of hot air flowing to the UK from the continent.

Heatwaves have been made hotter, longer and more frequent by climate change, and experts have warned of the need to adapt homes and cities in the UK for a future of more intense - and deadly - summer heat.

