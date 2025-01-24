Met Police officer convicted of rape after 'vile' attack

24 January 2025, 17:54

Samuel McGregor
Samuel McGregor. Picture: Met Police

By Kit Heren

A Metropolitan Police officer has been convicted of rape.

Samuel McGregor, 33, of the Central North command unit, was found guilty on Friday.

He had previously pleaded not guilty.

The rape took place in London in May 2021, and the victim was known to McGregor.

She let friends know about the attack, and they reported it to police on her behalf.

Officers arrested McGregor the next day.

He was suspended from duty after lying during a police interview.

The Met said they would hold a separate disciplinary hearing "at the earliest opportunity".

Chief Superintendent Andy Carter, in charge of policing for the Central North command unit: “I am sickened by McGregor’s abhorrent behaviour and the pain he has caused the victim.

“There is simply no place for individuals like McGregor in the Met, and we will continue to root out such vile individuals.

“I am proud of the officers who throughout the investigation displayed the care and compassion deserved by the victim, as they carried out interviews and gathered forensic evidence to show the extent of the abuse and develop a watertight case against McGregor.   

PC Samuel McGregor
PC Samuel McGregor. Picture: Met Police

“Above all, I am pleased to see today’s result, which I hope brings some closure to the victim.

“Now that criminal proceedings have taken place, McGregor will face a misconduct hearing at the earliest opportunity.”

