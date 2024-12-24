Killer of drug dealer stabbed to death convicted after police trace DNA from discarded cigarettes at crime scene

Zak Baako (right), 29, of no fixed address was found guilty of the murder of Michael Patrick Afonso Peixotof. Picture: MPS

By Flaminia Luck

The killer of a drug dealer has been convicted after he was identified using forensic analysis of discarded cigarettes at the scene of the crime.

On 19 December 2023, police were called at around 10:30pm following reports of a man being seriously assaultedt at Mayfield Crescent in Thornton Heath, Croydon, south London.

Michael Patrick Afonso Peixoto, 27, was found on the floor with multiple stab wounds and pronounced dead at the scene.

Enquiries revealed a group of men were seen arriving at Mayfield Crescent and waiting for him in a white BMW for around 30 minutes.

It is thought Michael was tricked into driving to the area by someone offering to buy drugs from him but was instead ambushed for his stash of cocaine.

The Metropolitan Police said Michael and a friend arrived at the location in a Vauxhall Grandland.

Michael got out of the car and was confronted by a man holding a large knife.

Michael was stabbed multiple times, including once in the chest, as he attempted to get back to the car.

The suspects then threatened his friend with a knife and forced her out of the car, before stealing it.

The car was located abandoned nearby.

During searches of the area following Michael’s death, officers located cigarette butts on the floor, near to where the BMW was parked.

A group of men had been waiting for Michael for around 30 minutes on Mayfield Crescent. Picture: Google

Following forensic analysis, these were matched to Baako, John Budal, 20, of Ena Road, Thornton Heath, and Omari Peat, 23, of Southampton Gardens, Mitcham.

All three were arrested and charged with murder and robbery within a month.

Following a four-week-trial at the Old Bailey, the jury returned with verdicts on Friday, 20 December.

Zak Baako was found guilty of murder and robbery

John Budal was found not guilty of murder, and guilty of manslaughter and robbery.

Omari Peat was found not guilty of murder or manslaughter, and guilty of robbery.

All three men will appear at the Old Bailey on 13 January 2025 for sentencing.

'Devastated'

Detective Inspector Martin Thorpe said: “Zak Baako arrived that day, armed with a knife and was prepared to use it against Michael Afonso Peixoto.

“It’s been just over a year since Michael was killed, leaving his family including his young son devastated.

“Whilst this Christmas will be no easier than the last for his family, I hope that this result allows them to start moving forward.”