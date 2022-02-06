Milly Dowler killer Levi Bellfield 'confesses to hammer murders', lawyer says

Serial killer Levi Bellfield is currently serving life in prison. Picture: Getty Images

By Elizabeth Haigh

The killer of Milly Dowler has allegedly confessed to the murders of Lin and Megan Russell, says the lawyer of a man currently imprisoned for the killings.

Serial killer Levi Bellfield is currently serving life for the murders of Milly Dowler, Amelie Delagrange and Marsha McDonnell from 2002 to 2004.

He was also convicted of the attempted murder of Kate Sheedy.

Bellfield, 53, has reportedly confessed in a written statement containing information only the killer of Lin and Megan Russell would know.

Mother Lin and daughter Megan, 6, were tied up and beaten to death in a brutal attack in 1996. Megan's sister Josie, 9, was also attacked and survived, although she sustained horrific injuries.

Josie, 9 and sister Megan, 6, were both attacked in 1996. Picture: Alamy

The family dog, Lucy, was also killed.

Michael Stone, 61, was convicted of the Russells' murders twice, but has always maintained his innocence.

Stone's barrister Mark McDonald said his client is innocent: "For over 21 years I have represented Michael Stone who was wrongly convicted of the Chillenden murders.

"Tomorrow it will be announced that Levi Bellfield has made a full written confession to the crimes.

"Michael Stone is innocent and must be immediately released from prison."

Bellfield is currently serving life in prison and is thought to be the only criminal in UK legal history to be serving two whole-life sentences, meaning he will never be eligible for parole.

Stone's solicitor, Paul Bacon, has spent the last 15 years trying to prove his client's innocence, and says he has a copy of a full written confession.

He said: "I can say I have received a four-page statement from Bellfield, which is a genuine confession, it's an absolutely astonishing breakthrough.

"I will now meet with colleagues following this remarkable development to finally, after many years, get freedom for Michael Stone. This is the evidence that will prove he is innocent."

Bellfield's alleged confession includes disturbing details of the crime, including that he had a screwdriver, a lock knife, a hammer and bootlaces in his car at the time of the attack, reports say.

LBC spoke to barrister Mark McDonald who said Bellfield first revealed the confession to a fellow inmate, who contacted Stone's legal team.

Bellfield was convicted of the murder of schoolgirl Milly Dowler. Picture: Alamy

He added Stone's team has met with with Bellfield on several occasions, and now has a full confession from him, which they plan to give to the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC).

It reportedly says: "My first intention was to just attack Lin, but I quickly changed my mind due to the screams and was worried she would fight back given the children were with her."

It goes on to give graphic details of the crime itself.

But Detective Chief Superintendent Paul Fotheringham of Kent Police said: "Following two trials at which Stone was found guilty by a jury on both occasions, and an appeal to the High Court, Michael Stone remains convicted of the murders of Lin and Megan Russell, and the attempted murder of Josie Russell in 1996.

The added that a comprehensive investigation carried out by the Metropolitan Police into allegations Levi Bellfield was involved in the murders concluded "there is no evidence to support those claims."

The Crown Prosecution Service told LBC: "This is currently not a matter for the CPS but we stand by to assist with either a new police investigation or a CCRC referral."

A CCRC spokesperson said: "Mr Stone’s current application to the CCRC is being reviewed and we remain in regular contact with his legal representatives.

"We are aware they are planning to send in further information, and when received, we will thoroughly analyse it and made any appropriate enquiries.

"We will not be commenting further at this stage."

Kent Police has been contacted for comment. The Ministry of Justice declined to comment.