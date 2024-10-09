Missing fugitive father and three kids spotted in wilderness in first 'credible' sighting three years after vanishing

9 October 2024, 09:31 | Updated: 9 October 2024, 09:47

Missing fugitive father and three children spotted living in wilderness three years after vanishing
Missing fugitive father and three children spotted living in wilderness three years after vanishing. Picture: NZ Police

By Danielle de Wolfe

A grainy video appears to show a missing fugitive father and his three children alive and well after vanishing three years ago in New Zealand.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The footage, filmed on New Zealand's rugged west coast, is thought to be the first "credible" sighting of the quartet since their disappearance three years ago.

Police now believe the father, Tom Phillips, and his three children have lived in the wilderness ever since their disappearance, with the public warned not to approach him.

It comes as police probed Phillips link to a recent armed robbery on the island, with the father now wanted for questioning.

The sighting is said to have come as a huge relief to the children's mother, known only as Catherine, who welcomed the news that her "babies" were alive and well.

"I'm so happy that they're all there," she told the New Zealand Herald after viewing the footage.

"I'm so relieved to see all three of my babies. They're all alive."

Tom Phillips and his three young children first went missing on September 11, 2021 before returning to the family farm 18 days later.

Police, emergency services and hundreds of local volunteers came out to hunt for the family after Phillips' truck was discovered below the high tide mark on the north island's Kiritehere Beach.

He revealed the family had been living in a tent in dense bushland nearby.

Phillips, alongside daughter Jayda, now 11, son Maverick, 9, and youngest daughter Ember, 8, then vanished for a second time from the New Zealand town of Marokopa in December 2021.

Read more: Afghan man 'plotted ISIS terror attack on US election day' and 'bought AK-47s and ammunition'

The last sighting of the group was on December 9, 2021.

Phillips was due to appear in court in January 2022 over a charge of causing wasteful deployment of police personnel and resources following his initial disappearance but failed to appear.

Tom Phillips and his three young children first went missing on September 11, 2021 before returning to the family farm 18 days later.
Tom Phillips and his three young children first went missing on September 11, 2021 before returning to the family farm 18 days later. Picture: NZ Police

A warrant was swiftly issued for his arrest.

Police have now said Phillips is now also wanted for questioning in relation to an alleged armed robbery of a bank in Te Kuiti near Marokopa, which took place in September 2023.

The latest attempt to track down Phillips and his family took place in June of this year, with a $80,000 reward offered for information leading to his apprehension and the location of the three children.

However, despite much publicity, the reward expired after eight weeks despite over 40 credible sightings reported to officers.

The children's mother, Catherine, had previously accused Mr Phillips of endangering the children.

Phillips, alongside daughter Jayda, now 11, son Maverick, 9, and youngest daughter Ember, 8, then vanished for a second time from the New Zealand town of Marokopa in December 2021.
Phillips, alongside daughter Jayda, now 11, son Maverick, 9, and youngest daughter Ember, 8, then vanished for a second time from the New Zealand town of Marokopa in December 2021. Picture: NZ Police

Investigations are ongoing, with NZ Police Detective Inspector Andrew Saunders confirmed the latest sighting was being treated as "credible".

"While nothing further of significance was located, investigators will now assess information gathered to determine any next steps," he said.

"This is the first time all three of the children have been sighted, which is positive information, and we know it will be reassuring for the children's wider family."

In an update, Inspector Saunders said police believe he has had help while on the run. 

"Immunity against prosecution will be considered for anyone who has committed an offence in assisting Tom Phillips, if they provide information or evidence which leads to the location and safe return of the children," he said in June.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Palestinians mourn their relatives killed in the Israeli bombardment

Palestinian death toll from Israel-Hamas war passes 42,000, health chiefs say

Nick Underwood recorded part of the flight through Hurricane Milton

Shocking moment storm chasers plane battered by Hurricane Milton as Florida braces for 'storm of century'

Teresa Elder walks through a flooded Sandy Cove Drive from Hurricane Helene

Climate change boosted Helene’s deadly rain and wind – report

Satellite image of Hurricane Milton in the Gulf of Mexico

Time to evacuate running out as Hurricane Milton closes in on Florida

Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi

Afghan man 'plotted ISIS terror attack on US election day' and 'bought AK-47s and ammunition'

Mourners attend the funeral of Palestinians killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip

Children among 18 people killed in latest Israeli strikes in Gaza

Live
Millions of people are fleeing parts of Florida as Hurricane Milton approaches

LIVE: Millions of people scramble to flee Florida as ‘unsurvivable’ hurricane Milton due to hit coastline in hours

Drivers have rated the M42 as England's worst motorway

Revealed: The motorway plagued by ‘potholes and delays’ ranked by drivers as the worst in England

British Television awards red carpet

'I got married at 51!': Miranda Hart reveals she's tied the knot after 'tough few years' battling Lyme disease

Taylor Swift was given a police escort after intervention by senior Labour politicians

Top Labour politicians accused of pressuring police to give Taylor Swift escort to London gigs

Badosa has been accused of “imitating Asian people”

Tennis star in racism storm after ‘imitating Asian people’ in photo with chopsticks

Google HQ

US considers asking court to break up Google amid competition case

Exclusive
Questions have been raised over Sadiq Khan's flagship housing scheme

'We were sold a false dream': Sadiq Khan faces questions over flagship housing scheme as tenants face mass eviction

File photo dated 23/09/24 of Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves taking applause after she addressed the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool. Issue date: Friday October 4, 2024.

Chancellor to consider slashing 25 per cent tax-free pension withdrawals

Live
A van on a partially flooded road near Mountsorrel in Leicestershire on Tuesday.

LIVE: Travel chaos for commuters after night of heavy rain causes flooding across the UK

Ex-soldier Daniel Khalife approached MI6 'wanting to become a double agent’

Ex-soldier Daniel Khalife accused of prison escape approached MI6 'wanting to become a double agent’

Latest News

See more Latest News

Koreas Tensions

North Korea vows to permanently block border with southern neighbours

Hurricane Milton Weather

Residents urged to leave as Hurricane Milton strengthens

Jacob Hersant, a self-described Nazi, talks to the media outside Melbourne Magistrates' Court

Nazi salute will earn ‘modest term of imprisonment’

Mozambique Election

Mozambique’s ruling party looks to extend 49 years in power

Barristers for Mrs Rooney and Mrs Vardy have returned to the High Court

Rebekah Vardy 'won't give up without a fight' after Coleen Rooney scores fresh Wagatha Christie victory
Sir Keir Starmer is now as unpopular as Reform UK leader Nigel Farage

Keir Starmer as unpopular with public as Nigel Farage, poll shows

Milton is expected to make landfall on Wednesday

'Worst storm in a century': Florida braces for Hurricane Milton after Category 5 storm barrels through Mexico
X log-in page

X to be reinstated in Brazil after complying with Supreme Court demands

Victoria Taylor vanished on September 30

Police divers join search for missing Victoria Taylor in bid to find mother who disappeared eight days ago
Phillip Schofield sent a bombshell message to Holly Willoughby

Holly Willoughby reacts to Phillip Schofield calling her a 'witch' for not stepping in during affair scandal

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles will not attend COP29

King Charles 'to miss COP29 climate summit' as he continues cancer treatment

Boris was drafted in to stop 'Megxit'

'It was a moment of epic pomposity': Boris Johnson reflects on 'manly pep talk' with Prince Harry to stop 'Megxit'
Helen Holland lost her fight for life after being hit by a police motorbike

Met Police officer charged over death of great-grandmother, 81, hit by motorbike in royal escort through London

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision
Starmer's plan to tackle unemployment has a major flaw – can he see it?

Starmer's opportunity: How understanding health can help benefit claimants find work

AI's Energy Demands Are Soaring – Can Labour’s Clean Power Vision Keep Up?

AI's energy demands are soaring – Can Labour’s clean power vision keep up?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit