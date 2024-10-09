Missing fugitive father and three kids spotted in wilderness in first 'credible' sighting three years after vanishing

Missing fugitive father and three children spotted living in wilderness three years after vanishing. Picture: NZ Police

By Danielle de Wolfe

A grainy video appears to show a missing fugitive father and his three children alive and well after vanishing three years ago in New Zealand.

The footage, filmed on New Zealand's rugged west coast, is thought to be the first "credible" sighting of the quartet since their disappearance three years ago.

Police now believe the father, Tom Phillips, and his three children have lived in the wilderness ever since their disappearance, with the public warned not to approach him.

It comes as police probed Phillips link to a recent armed robbery on the island, with the father now wanted for questioning.

The sighting is said to have come as a huge relief to the children's mother, known only as Catherine, who welcomed the news that her "babies" were alive and well.

"I'm so happy that they're all there," she told the New Zealand Herald after viewing the footage.

"I'm so relieved to see all three of my babies. They're all alive."

Tom Phillips and his three young children first went missing on September 11, 2021 before returning to the family farm 18 days later.

Police, emergency services and hundreds of local volunteers came out to hunt for the family after Phillips' truck was discovered below the high tide mark on the north island's Kiritehere Beach.

He revealed the family had been living in a tent in dense bushland nearby.

Phillips, alongside daughter Jayda, now 11, son Maverick, 9, and youngest daughter Ember, 8, then vanished for a second time from the New Zealand town of Marokopa in December 2021.

The last sighting of the group was on December 9, 2021.

Phillips was due to appear in court in January 2022 over a charge of causing wasteful deployment of police personnel and resources following his initial disappearance but failed to appear.

Tom Phillips and his three young children first went missing on September 11, 2021 before returning to the family farm 18 days later. Picture: NZ Police

A warrant was swiftly issued for his arrest.

Police have now said Phillips is now also wanted for questioning in relation to an alleged armed robbery of a bank in Te Kuiti near Marokopa, which took place in September 2023.

The latest attempt to track down Phillips and his family took place in June of this year, with a $80,000 reward offered for information leading to his apprehension and the location of the three children.

However, despite much publicity, the reward expired after eight weeks despite over 40 credible sightings reported to officers.

The children's mother, Catherine, had previously accused Mr Phillips of endangering the children.

Phillips, alongside daughter Jayda, now 11, son Maverick, 9, and youngest daughter Ember, 8, then vanished for a second time from the New Zealand town of Marokopa in December 2021. Picture: NZ Police

Investigations are ongoing, with NZ Police Detective Inspector Andrew Saunders confirmed the latest sighting was being treated as "credible".

"While nothing further of significance was located, investigators will now assess information gathered to determine any next steps," he said.

"This is the first time all three of the children have been sighted, which is positive information, and we know it will be reassuring for the children's wider family."

In an update, Inspector Saunders said police believe he has had help while on the run.

"Immunity against prosecution will be considered for anyone who has committed an offence in assisting Tom Phillips, if they provide information or evidence which leads to the location and safe return of the children," he said in June.