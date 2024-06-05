Moment David Cameron is captured on ring camera canvassing in Hampshire

David Cameron was filmed on a resident's Ring doorbell. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

Lord Cameron has been captured on a voter’s Ring doorbell camera while out canvassing for the Conservatives in the general election.

The Foreign Secretary left a pamphlet for the resident in Hampshire saying he was ‘calling because of the election on July the fourth.”

Lord Cameron described how the local candidate was “keen to win your support” in the upcoming election.

He was accompanied by by Paul Holmes, the former MP for Eastleigh who is now seeing re-election in the new seat of Hamble Valley.

“Hi, it’s David Cameron. I was calling because of the election on July 4,” Lord Cameron said.

“I’m here with Paul Holmes, your local MP, who’s keen to win your support on July 4 and we’ll be leaving one of these in your door. Thanks very much, have a good day.”

The resident uploaded the footage onto TikTok, with the caption: “POV David Cameron turns up at your door on a random Tuesday.”