Monster of Avignon to die behind bars as he's convicted of raping Gisèle Pelicot and jailed for 20 years

19 December 2024, 09:02 | Updated: 19 December 2024, 10:07

Dominique Pelicot, 72, drugged his ex-wife and allowed dozens of men to rape her.
Dominique Pelicot, 72, drugged his ex-wife and allowed dozens of men to rape her. Picture: Alamy, handout

Dominique Pelicot, the ex-husband of Gisèle Pelicot, has been found guilty of aggravated rape and jailed for 20 years.

Dominique Pelicot, 72, was found guilty of drugging his ex-wife, Gisèle, raping her and inviting dozens of men to also abuse her over nearly a decade.

He is on trial on trial with 50 other men, the majority of whom deny charges of rape.

All 51 men have been found guilty today.

Pelicot was handed a 20-year jail sentence on Thursday and has admitted he will likely die behind bars.

As the sentence came in, Pelicot bent forward and covered his face as his daughter shouted at him from across the courtroom.

Gisele Pelicot arrives at the courthouse in Avignon on December 19, 2024,
Gisele Pelicot arrives at the courthouse in Avignon on December 19, 2024,. Picture: Getty

The ordeal inflicted over nearly a decade on Gisèle Pelicot in what she thought was a loving marriage, and her courage during the trial has transformed the retired power company worker into a feminist hero of the nation.

Pelicot, 72, who has failing health, has accepted that he will die behind bars, with his daughter yelling at him during the trial: "You will die alone like a dog and caught out in lies!"

Alongside Pelicot, 50 other men accused of raping Gisèle received sentences - many of which came in as shorter than expected.

One of the men, Jean-Pierre Marechal, has also been found guilty of raping his own wife with the help of Pelicot.

Gisèle's trial galvanised campaigners against sexual violence and spurred calls for tougher measures to stamp out rape culture.

Campaigners against sexual violence were hoping for exemplary prison terms and view the trial as a possible turning point in the fight against rape culture and the use of drugs to subdue victims.

Dominique Pelicot, the ex-husband of Gisèle Pelicot, has been found guilty of aggravated rape and jailed for 20 years.
Dominique Pelicot, the ex-husband of Gisèle Pelicot, has been found guilty of aggravated rape and jailed for 20 years. Picture: Handout

Pelicot first came to the attention of police in September 2020, when a supermarket security guard caught him filming up women's skirts.

Police subsequently found his library of homemade images documenting years of abuse inflicted on his wife - more than 20,000 photos and videos in all, stored on computer drives and catalogued in folders marked "abuse", "her rapists", "night alone" and other titles.

The hearings sparked wider debate in France about whether the country's legal definition of rape should be expanded to include specific mention of consent.

Some defendants argued that Pelicot's consent covered his wife, too.

Press reporters wait for the courtroom exits in Avignon on December 19, 2024,
Press reporters wait for the courtroom exits in Avignon on December 19, 2024,. Picture: Getty

Some sought to excuse their behaviour by insisting that they had not intended to rape anyone when they responded to the husband's invitations to come to their home.

Some laid the blame at his door, saying he misled them into thinking they were taking part in consensual kink.

Giving evidence last month, Gisèle said: "I will have to live with this for the rest of my life"

Following the verdict against the two men, convictions against the remaining 49 began rolling in as all were found guilty of at least one crime:

  • Christian Lescole found guilty of aggravated rape.
  • Cyrille Delville found guilty of aggravated rape.
  • Florian Rocca found guilty of aggravated rape.
  • Jacques Cubeau found guilty of aggravated rape.
  • Nicolas Francois found guilty of aggravated rape and having child abuse imagery.
  • Simoné Mekenese found guilty of aggravated rape.
  • Thierry Parisis found guilty of aggravated rape.
  • Patrice Nicolle found guilty of aggravated rape.
  • Nizar Hamida found guilty of aggravated rape.
  • Boris Moulin found guilty of aggravated rape.
  • Dominique Davies found guilty of aggravated rape.
  • Jerome Vilela found guilty of aggravated rape.
  • Didier Sambuchi found guilty of aggravated rape.
  • Cyprien Culieras found guilty of aggravated rape.
  • Mathieu Dartus found guilty of aggravated rape.
  • Quentin Hennebert found guilty of aggravated rape.
  • Cyril Beaubis found guilty of aggravated rape.
  • Philippe Leleu found guilty of aggravated rape.
  • Jean-Luc LA found guilty of aggravated rape.
  • Fabien Sotton found guilty of aggravated rape.
  • Karim Sebaoui found guilty of aggravated rape and having child abuse imagery.
  • Redouane Azougagh found guilty of aggravated rape.
  • Joan Kawai found guilty of aggravated rape.
  • Jean-Marc LeLoup found guilty of aggravated rape.
  • Andy Rodriguez found guilty of attempted rape.
  • Vincent Coullet found guilty of aggravated rape.
  • Adrien Longeron found guilty of aggravated rape and child abuse imagery.
  • Hughes Malago found guilty of attempted rape
  • Ahmed Tbarik found guilty of aggravated rape.
  • Paul-Koikoi Grovogui found guilty of aggravated rape.
  • Omar Douiri found guilty of aggravated rape.
  • Husamettin Dogan found guilty of aggravated rape.
  • Romain Vandevelde found guilty of aggravated rape.
  • Joseph Cocco found guilty of aggravated sexual assault.
  • Hassan Ouamou found guilty of aggravated rape.
  • Redouane El Farihi found guilty of aggravated rape.
  • Saifeddine Ghabi acquitted of rape and attempted rape but found guilty of sexual assault.
  • Jean Tirano found guilty of aggravated rape.
  • Mohamed Rafaa found guilty of aggravated rape.
  • Ludovick Blemeur found guilty of aggravated rape.
  • Patrick Aron found guilty of aggravated rape.
  • Abdelali Dallal found guilty of aggravated rape.
  • Grégory Serviol found guilty of aggravated rape.
  • Cedric Grassot found guilty of aggravated rape.
  • Cendric Venzin found guilty of aggravated rape.

The men have 10 to appeal the decisions.

Two giant mastodon teeth with a human hand for scale

Fossilised mastodon jaw unearthed after man spots two giant teeth in garden

