Mother admits guilt over death of daughter, 2, who was found locked in bathroom in pushchair

Mother admits causing death of two-year-old daughter but denies murder after pushchair found locked in bathroom. Picture: Instagram

By Danielle de Wolfe

A mother has admitted causing or allowing the death of her two-year-old daughter after the toddler was found locked in a bathroom while strapped into her buggy.

The body of Isabella Rose Wheildon was discovered at the East Villas complex in Sidegate Lane, Ipswich, on June 30 2023.

The tragic incident saw the toddler's body found in the bathroom of the temporary housing unit, with paramedics declaring the child dead at the scene.

Her mother Chelsea Gleason-Mitchell, 24, from Bedfordshire, has now admitted to causing or allowing her daughter's death but denied murder.

An inquest held last year found the Stevenage-born two-year-old died between June 26 and 30, 2023.

At the time of the inquest, a coroner said that further tests were required to determine a cause of death.

Ipswich, Suffolk, UK - 15 July 2022: Ipswich Crown Court in Russell Road. Picture: Alamy

Chelsea Gleason-Mitchell had been in a relationship with co-defendant Scott Jeff, 24, also from Bedfordshire when the toddler was found deceased.

The couple were charged with murder following the discovery, in addition to causing or allowing the death of a child, cruelty to a child in relation to cocaine, and cruelty to a child in relation to cannabis.

Jeff pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

A referral was made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) following the death in relation to previous contact Norfolk Police had with the deceased child.

Speaking last year, an IOPC spokesperson said: "We have received a mandatory referral from Norfolk Police regarding contact officers had with the deceased in the weeks prior to her death.

"We are currently assessing the referral to determine whether further action may be required from us."

The pair's trial begins today at Ipswich Crown Court and is due to last between six and eight weeks.