Pictured: Mother and father who died in horror fireball crash on M6 when car travelled 'wrong way' down motorway named

Driver in motorway crash that killed five people killed including two children was 'on wrong side of the road'. Picture: PA/Facebook

By Katy Ronkin

A couple and their two children have died in a horrifying crash after a car travelled the wrong direction on the M6 motorway.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jade McEnroe, 33, Jaroslaw Rossa, 42, and two boys aged seven and 15, were killed when their Toyota crashed head-on with another car reported to be traveling the wrong way down the motorway.

The family is understood to have been returning home to Glasgow after a trip to Legoland when the head-on fireball crash occurred around 4pm on Tuesday.

A third boy travelling in the Toyota, aged seven, was airlifted to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle with serious injuries.

A second man, aged 40, from Cambridgeshire, who police said had been reported driving a Skoda the wrong way down the northbound carriageway, was also declared dead at the crash site.

Read more: Shoreham air disaster pilot has flying bid rejected after crash kills 11

Read more: Driver in motorway crash that killed five people killed including two children was 'on wrong side of the road'

The scene near the accident on the M6 northbound between junctions 38 and 39. Picture: X/chris isles/@Islesy123/PA Wire

A GoFundMe page was set up last night by Shelly Keith to provide support for the grieving family titled: 'The young family who lost their lives in the tragic M6 Crash.'

She wrote: 'Sending lots of love. Any help towards funeral costs and to assist the family at this extremely hard time would be very much appreciated!'

The page has raised almost £9900, close to the £12,000 target. The page quickly surpassed it's initial goal of £5,000 overnight.

Shelly Keith, a friend of the family, told MailOnline she was ‘overwhelmed by the generosity’ of people.

Ms Keith said she would not comment any further on the tragedy ‘out of respect’ to Ms McEnroe’s family.

Jade McEnroe, 33, Jaroslaw Rossa, 42, and two boys aged seven and 15, were killed when their Toyota crashed head-on with another car reported to be traveling the wrong way down the motorway. Picture: Facebook

Tributes paid on social media to Ms McEnroe described her as “a lovely girl” and “a wonderful mum” who was “always kind with a beautiful smile”.

The fundraiser said: ‘In addition to the huge emotional loss and impact, there is sadly a financial burden to consider at this time, for both families.’

According to reports on Thursday, Wagamama chief executive Thomas Heier had confirmed Mr Rossa was an employee and had been killed in the crash.

Mr Heier was reported as saying Mr Rossa’s colleagues at the Silverburn shopping centre had described him as “a cherished chef and friend” who had formed “unforgettable relationships” with workmates and customers.

He added: “His warmth, dedication and kindness are the characteristics of Jaroslaw that will stay with the team long after his passing.

"We send our most sincere and heartfelt condolences to his family, which we know he was deeply devoted to.

“Jaroslaw, you will live in our hearts and minds forever.”