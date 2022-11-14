Female suspect ‘seen sitting on bench for 40 minutes’ and then fleeing site of Istanbul bomb among 22 arrested

14 November 2022, 08:21

A woman has been arrested over the terror attack in Istanbul
A woman has been arrested over the terror attack in Istanbul. Picture: Getty

By Daisy Stephens

A mystery woman seen sitting on a bench for 40 minutes before the deadly Istanbul explosion that killed six people including a girl and her father is among 22 people arrested in connection with the blast.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

At least six people died and a further 81 were injured when a bomb exploded on a busy shopping street in Turkey's largest city on Sunday.

CCTV images showed a female suspect sitting on a bench nearby, before fleeing minutes before the blast.

Turkey's interior minister said on Monday that police have arrested a person who is believed to have planted the bomb on Istiklal Avenue, a popular thoroughfare lined with shops and restaurants that leads to the iconic Taksim Square.

Read more: 'Female suicide bomber' kills at least six and injures 81 in Istanbul blast

Read more: 'Rogue state' Russia won't hold Britain hostage, Sunak vows at G20

"A little while ago, the person who left the bomb was detained by our Istanbul Police Department teams," the Anadolu Agency quoted Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu as saying.

Whilst he has not confirmed the identity of the individual, it is believed to be the woman.

A further 21 people have also been detained for questioning, he said.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu giving an update on Monday
Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu giving an update on Monday. Picture: Getty

Sunday's explosion was a shocking reminder of the anxiety and safety concerns that stalked the Turkish population during years when such attacks were common.

The country was hit by a string of deadly bombings between 2015 and 2017, some by the so-called Islamic State group, others by Kurdish militants who seek increased autonomy or independence.

Read more: Energy bills and taxes both set to rise as Chancellor warns of ‘sacrifices’ to get economy back on track

Read more: UK and France to clamp down on Channel migrants with more patrols and British staff in French control rooms

The minister said evidence obtained pointed to the Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, and to its Syrian extension, the Democratic Union Party, or PYD.

He said the attack would be avenged.

"We know what message those who carried out this action want to give us. We got this message," Mr Soylu said.

"Don't worry, we will pay them back heavily in return."

Citizens leave 'carnations to condemn' a day after the deadly blast
Citizens leave 'carnations to condemn' a day after the deadly blast. Picture: Getty

Mr Soylu also blamed the United States, saying a condolence message from the White House was akin to a "killer being first to show up at a crime scene".

Turkey has been infuriated by US support to Syrian Kurdish groups.

He said security forces believe that instructions for the attack came from Kobani, the majority Kurdish city in northern Syria that borders Turkey.

In its condolence message, the White House said it strongly condemned the "act of violence" in Istanbul, adding: "We stand shoulder-to-shoulder with out Nato ally (Turkey) in countering terrorism."

Emergency personnel secure the scene yesterday
Emergency personnel secure the scene yesterday. Picture: Getty

Mr Soylu said of the 81 people who were hospitalised, 50 were discharged.

Five of the wounded were receiving emergency care and two of them were in life-threatening condition, he said.

The PKK has fought an insurgency in Turkey since 1984, with the conflict responsible for tens of thousands of deaths.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Sergei Lavrov was rushed to hospital, reportedly with a heart condition

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov rushed to hospital ‘with heart condition’ after arriving at G20 summit in Bali

NHS hospitals are 'like a lobster trap', an A&E chief has said

A&E chief is 'desperate to keep his parents out of hospital' - with hundreds dying every week because of bed-blocking

Opera should be performed in car parks in order to survive, according to the Arts Council chief

Opera should be performed in car parks and pubs to survive, says Arts Council boss

A Place in the Sun's Jonnie Irwin has shared his terminal cancer diagnosis

'You give us so much joy': colleagues react to A Place In The Sun presenter Jonnie Irwin's terminal cancer diagnosis

Britain and France strike a deal on Channel migrants

UK and France to clamp down on Channel migrants with more patrols and British staff in French control rooms

Both the PM and Chancellor are warning of energy bills and tax rises ahead

Energy bills and taxes both set to rise as Chancellor warns of ‘sacrifices’ to get economy back on track

Rishi Sunak has said Britain won't "give in" to Russian threats

'Rogue state' Russia won't hold Britain hostage, Sunak vows at G20

Musk's brief stint as Twitter boss has been tumultuous

Elon Musk sacks 80% of Twitter staff as company descends into chaos

Hinkley Point has been subject to controversy

Hinkley Point nuclear power station worker killed in 'traffic incident'

Shane Yerrell and David Sparrey are Christians

Gay couple 'refused church wedding 31 times' finally marry by the altar

GMP officers (stock image, right) rushed to a hotel on Brook Street (left)

Serving police officer charged with attempted murder as woman rushed to hospital

At least six people were killed in the alleged suicide blast

'Female suicide bomber' kills at least six and injures 81 in Istanbul blast

Police in Bedfordshire have launched a double murder probe

Two men killed and third injured in Bedfordshire triple stabbing and car attack

Mr Hunt and Mr Sunak are aiming to shore up the country's finances

Tax hikes for all: Every Brit must be braced to pay more, Hunt warns ahead of new budget

Ben Stokes took England to World Cup glory

England win T20 cricket World Cup after Ben Stokes' batting proves too much for Pakistan

Charles led the memorial service at the Cenotaph in Whitehall

King Charles leads Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph for the first time as monarch

Latest News

See more Latest News

Onlookers captured a huge fireball after the crash in Dallas (actual B-17 not pictured)

Six dead as WW2-era bomber and fighter smash in horrifying mid-air collision

Mehran Karimi Nasseri, who inspired The Terminal, has died

Iranian man who inspired Tom Hanks film The Terminal dies in airport he lived in for 18 years
Trump-backed candidates did not perform as well as he would have hoped

Boost for Biden: Democrats hold control of Senate as another Trump-backed candidate loses

Carolynne Hunter (left) and Kate Winslet (right)

Kate Winslet donates £17,000 to mother raising child with cerebral palsy

The Royals have led the nation's tributes to the war dead

Nation prepares to fall silent in memory of war dead on Remembrance Sunday

Around 100 migrants are thought to have arrived today

Record 40,000 migrants have crossed the Channel so far this year

Some care homes refuse to accept visitors, despite the lifting of restrictions

Care homes will be 'forced' to take visitors under new government plans

Noah McAleese was remembered as a "beloved grandson"

Toddler killed after being hit by tractor in 'devastating' incident

King Charles will pay the workers from his personal income

King hands hundreds of lower-paid Buckingham Palace staff £600 cost of living bonus

New Banksys popped up in Ukraine

Banksy in Ukraine: New work by mystery artist appears in destroyed buildings near Kyiv

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari takes aim at top cop wearing menopause vest

Nick Ferrari takes aim at top cop wearing menopause vest

This caller 'resents' refugees being given amenities

This caller 'resents' refugees that are being given 'three meals a day' and 'pocket money'

Ben Kentish Talks to teacher about austerity

'I spent £80 of my own money to buy pencils for pupils': This teacher says public services have no money
Ben Kentish talks to veteran who was denied pension

'I just feel used ... I'm worth nothing': This emotional veteran recounts his denial of pension
‘I just want to live my life,’ says emotional caller trying to get home repairs sorted for over eight years

‘I just want to live my life,’ says emotional caller trying to get home repairs sorted for over eight years
Omid Djalili: For the IRGC, killing people is as simple as drinking water

Omid Djalili says killing people is as simple as drinking water for Iran's IRGC

Shelagh Fogarty Chilcare Costs

Shelagh Fogarty: You can't be a government that's serious about growth if you can't get childcare right
Shelagh choices

‘There’s no winning’: Shelagh Fogarty opens up about the shaming of women’s choices

Nick Ferrari 11/11/22

Nick Ferrari challenges caller who says Just Stop Oil protesters are 'heroes'

James O'Brien / Culture Class

James O'Brien furiously slams those who label cultural activities "posh"

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit