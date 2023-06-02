Labour receive second complaint about suspended Geraint Davies's conduct

Geraint Davies is the subject of a second formal complaint over his conduct, it has been reported. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Labour has received a second complaint about Geraint Davies, who was recently suspended by the party following allegations of "completely unacceptable behaviour".

Sky News is reporting that a second formal complaint about the Welsh Labour MP has been submitted today - a day after Politico reported that five women accused him of subjecting them to unwanted sexual attention.

Three MPs, two of whom were from Labour and one Conservative, have eportedly said they were told by other MPs to "watch out" for Mr Davies, who was suspended.

Mr Davies, who represents Swansea West in the House of Commons, has said he does not recognise the allegations.

Speaking to BBC Wales, one of the Labour MPs claimed that she was subjected to lewd comments and inappropriate touching.

"He was always lewd and yuck in terms of his behaviour, it was just his MO [modus operandi]," she said.

"It was never sinister, just inappropriate. He'd make lewd comments or touch your arm when you were next to him in the voting lobby. It just made you feel uncomfortable.

Geraint Davies will now face a party investigation over his conduct. Picture: UK Parliament

"If you saw him in the tea room, you would avoid sitting on his table and pray he wouldn't come and sit with you."

She added: "When I first became an MP, he was one of the ones you'd be warned about. Several people sat me down and told me to watch out for him.

"It's about time this came to light."

The other Labour MP told the outlet that had also advised by other MPs to avoid him.

She said had not experienced or seen any inappropriate behaviour herself, and so did not raise the issue with the party.

The MP said a review should be launched into the party's procedures.

"The Labour Party have a new complaints process, but we now need to question if it's working," she said.

"There needs to be a review of that process to see whether it's working and if it's robust enough.

"Why do we need to put the onus on young women to come forward and to make an official complaint before action is taken?

"There is now a lot of talk amongst female MPs on how we change the culture in Westminster because enough is enough."

The Tory MP told BBC Wales she was also warned about Mr Davies when she began her time in Parliament.

"During the day, he is dismissive and rude to you. But when he has a drink - and you go to speak to him - his eyes light up in the creepiest way", they said.

Mr Davies has been approached for comment.

Responding to the initial reports, Davies, 63, told POLITICO: “I don’t recognize the allegations suggested and do not know who has made them. None of them, as far as I know, has been lodged as complaints with the Labour Party or parliament.

“If I have inadvertently caused offence to anyone, then I am naturally sorry as it is important that we share an environment of mutual and equal respect for all.”

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford said his party has "acted swiftly" to suspend Mr Davies.

Labour originally said it had not received a formal complaint, but it's understood that one has been made.

Geraint Davies said he did not recognise the allegations reported by Politico. Picture: Getty

It's understood that Labour Party brought in a new process last year which it believes is robust, and that complainants can have confidence in, following an overhaul of its complaints procedures.

A Labour spokesperson previously said: "These are incredibly serious allegations of completely unacceptable behaviour.

"We strongly encourage anyone with a complaint to come forward to the Labour Party's investigation.

"Any complainant will have access to an independent support service who provide confidential and independent guidance and advice from external experts throughout the process."