Exclusive

New Labour MP Shaun Davies makes surprise resignation to run as housing select committee chairman

Are more Labour MPs about to be kicked out of the party? | LBC analysis

By Aggie Chambré

A new Labour MP has resigned from Government to run as a select committee chair, in a move branded “extraordinary” by colleagues.

Shaun Davies, who was PPS to Lords Leader Angela Smith, risked upsetting the Prime Minister by quitting his job during summer recess.

One Labour MP told LBC: “It seems extraordinary that those brand new MPs gifted with a job before they even had an office space, should stand down to compete against senior colleagues. They need to learn how to be an MP first.”

Davies is one of a number of new Labour MPs to run as a select committee chair, an unusual move for politicians who have just entered Parliament.

“Senior backbenchers have been less than impressed at the air of entitlement and total lack of humility displayed by some of the new intake,” the MP said.

“Rather than learn from experience in their new job, some seem content to elbow senior colleagues out of the way when they should be defending some very small majorities by working as a backbench constituency-focused MP.”

Before becoming an MP, Davies was chair of the local government association and leader of Telford and Wrekin council for eight years.

LBC understands he only decided to run after the previous chair Clive Betts was unable to stand for the select committee as he had a term limit.

Downing Street declined to comment.