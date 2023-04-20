LBC announces new Spring schedule with Colin Brazier and Clare Foges joining as presenters

By LBC

LBC, the UK’s number one commercial news talk station, is welcoming two fresh voices to its schedule – the award-winning news presenter and journalist Colin Brazier and columnist Clare Foges.

From Saturday the 22nd, Colin and Clare will join LBC which is home to the biggest range of opinionated and informed presenters on UK radio, including Nick Ferrari, Andrew Marr, James O’Brien, Shelagh Fogarty, Tom Swarbrick, Iain Dale, David Lammy and Rachel Johnson.

Colin will host the station’s popular weeknight programme from 10pm to 1am. He joins LBC with more than 20 years of experience on the frontline of television news, reporting on some of the world’s biggest stories during that time.

With a proven track record as a respected and insightful journalist, coupled with his candour and personality, he is perfectly placed to get to the heart of the stories that matter to LBC’s nationwide audience.

Colin Brazier said: “I’m incredibly chuffed to be joining a station that has redefined speech radio in recent years and spearheaded opinion-led broadcasting. LBC is now an indispensable part of the national conversation both on radio and in vision. It’s a privilege to be involved.”

Author, columnist, and former Number 10 speechwriter Clare Foges will present her own Saturday afternoon programme on LBC from 4pm to 7pm.

Having written for political leaders such as Boris Johnson and David Cameron, Clare knows the power of good conversation and intelligent debate, bringing her insider knowledge and expert opinion, along with her personable and down-to-earth style, to LBC later this month.

Clare Foges said: “A decade ago, I began working in radio and was dreaming of hosting a show on LBC, so to say I’m delighted is an understatement. What I love about the station is that the listeners and callers are firmly centre stage. It always makes for a fascinating conversation, and I can’t wait to join it.”

Colin and Clare’s programmes will also be available on demand at any time on Global Player, Global’s news and entertainment hub. Picture: LBC

Tom Cheal, LBC’s managing editor, said: “We are so pleased to welcome these two exciting new voices to the LBC Spring schedule. They bring a huge breadth of experience in news and politics, as well as a unique insight and fresh perspective on the stories making the headlines. Above all, while Colin and Clare will be behind the mic, our listeners will be front and centre of their programmes to discuss and debate the big issues that affect them.”

LBC is available across the UK on DAB digital radio and TV, Global Player on your smart speaker, iOS or Android device, LBC.co.uk and in London on 97.3 FM