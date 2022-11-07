Nick Carter fights back tears during emotional tribute to 'baby brother' Aaron at Backstreet Boys concert

By Daisy Stephens

Singer Nick Carter fought back tears during an emotional tribute to his younger brother alongside fellow Backstreet Boys members in London.

Aaron Carter died on Saturday at the age of 34.

At a Backstreet Boys concert less than 48 hours later, Nick Carter got visibly emotional as his bandmates paid tribute to "our little brother".

"Tonight we’ve got heavy hearts because we lost one of our family members yesterday, and we just wanted to find a moment in our show to recognise him," said singer Kevin Richardson.

"Nick's little brother, Aaron Carter, passed away yesterday at [34] years old.

"And he's a part of our family and we thank you guys for all the love, all your well-wishes and all your support."

Howie Dorough then told crowds: "We’d like to dedicate this song to our little brother, Aaron Carter... May he rest in heaven."

It comes after Nick released an emotional statement on Instagram, saying his love for his younger brother "never faded" despite them having "a complicated relationship".

Alongside photos of the two through the years, Nick Carter said his heart was broken after the death of his "baby brother".

"My heart has been broken today," he wrote ahead of the concert on Sunday.

"Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded.

"I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed."

Nick said he will miss his brother "more than anyone will ever know". Picture: Alamy

Aaron had struggled with substance abuse and mental health issues.

In 2017, he attended rehab and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and marijuana charges.

In 2019, he said on a US talk show that he was taking medication for acute anxiety, manic depression and multiple personality disorder.

That same year, Nick and Angel, Aaron's twin sister, filed a restraining order against Aaron.

In September, Carter said he went into rehab for the fifth time in the hopes of regaining custody of his young son, Prince, with his fiance Melanie Martin.

"Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss. But the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here," Nick Carter wrote in the post.

"I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know.

"I love you Chizz, now you get a chance to finally have some peace you could never find here on earth.

"God, Please take care of my baby brother."

Aaron and Nick in LA in 2004. Picture: Alamy

In 2012, their sister, Leslie Carter, died after falling in the shower in 2012 at the age of 25.

Authorities said she had suffered an overdose from prescription medication.

Aaron once said he felt his family partly blamed him for her death.

A singer, rapper and actor, Aaron opened for the Backstreet Boys tour in 1997, the same year his gold-selling debut self-titled album was released.

He reached triple-platinum status with his album Aaron's Party (Come Get It), which produced hit singles including the title song and I Want Candy.

His acting credits included the television show Lizzie McGuire and an appearance on Dancing With The Stars.

Hilary Duff, who starred in Lizzie McGuire, recalled him as having an "effervescent" charm, and said her "teenage self" loved him deeply.

"I'm deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in-front of the whole world," she wrote on Instagram.

Angel Carter, his twin sister, also responded on social media.

"My funny, sweet Aaron, I have so many memories of you and I, and I promise to cherish them," she wrote on Instagram.

"I know you're at peace now. I will carry you with me until the day I die and get to see you again."