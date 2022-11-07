Nick Carter fights back tears during emotional tribute to 'baby brother' Aaron at Backstreet Boys concert

7 November 2022, 12:06 | Updated: 7 November 2022, 13:28

By Daisy Stephens

Singer Nick Carter fought back tears during an emotional tribute to his younger brother alongside fellow Backstreet Boys members in London.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Aaron Carter died on Saturday at the age of 34.

At a Backstreet Boys concert less than 48 hours later, Nick Carter got visibly emotional as his bandmates paid tribute to "our little brother".

"Tonight we’ve got heavy hearts because we lost one of our family members yesterday, and we just wanted to find a moment in our show to recognise him," said singer Kevin Richardson.

Read more: 'My heart is broken': Nick Carter pays tribute to tragic brother Aaron after he was found dead in bath

Read more: Singer Aaron Carter, brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter, 'found dead in bathtub' aged 34

"Nick's little brother, Aaron Carter, passed away yesterday at [34] years old.

"And he's a part of our family and we thank you guys for all the love, all your well-wishes and all your support."

Howie Dorough then told crowds: "We’d like to dedicate this song to our little brother, Aaron Carter... May he rest in heaven."

It comes after Nick released an emotional statement on Instagram, saying his love for his younger brother "never faded" despite them having "a complicated relationship".

Alongside photos of the two through the years, Nick Carter said his heart was broken after the death of his "baby brother".

"My heart has been broken today," he wrote ahead of the concert on Sunday.

Read more: Andrew 'reduced to sobbing' after Charles told him he would not work as a royal again and couldn't wear uniform

Read more: Is Lord Lucan alive? Computer expert says elderly man in Australia's face is 'conclusively' same as vanished killer

"Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded.

"I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed."

Nick said he will miss his brother "more than anyone will ever know"
Nick said he will miss his brother "more than anyone will ever know". Picture: Alamy

Aaron had struggled with substance abuse and mental health issues.

In 2017, he attended rehab and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and marijuana charges.

In 2019, he said on a US talk show that he was taking medication for acute anxiety, manic depression and multiple personality disorder.

That same year, Nick and Angel, Aaron's twin sister, filed a restraining order against Aaron.

Read more: I'm very disappointed in Matt Hancock for joining I'm A Celebrity, says Rishi Sunak

Read more: Teenager dies ‘falling through greenhouse’ as firework yobs clash with police in Bonfire night mayhem

In September, Carter said he went into rehab for the fifth time in the hopes of regaining custody of his young son, Prince, with his fiance Melanie Martin.

"Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss. But the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here," Nick Carter wrote in the post.

"I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know.

"I love you Chizz, now you get a chance to finally have some peace you could never find here on earth.

"God, Please take care of my baby brother."

Aaron and Nick in LA in 2004
Aaron and Nick in LA in 2004. Picture: Alamy

In 2012, their sister, Leslie Carter, died after falling in the shower in 2012 at the age of 25.

Authorities said she had suffered an overdose from prescription medication.

Aaron once said he felt his family partly blamed him for her death.

A singer, rapper and actor, Aaron opened for the Backstreet Boys tour in 1997, the same year his gold-selling debut self-titled album was released.

He reached triple-platinum status with his album Aaron's Party (Come Get It), which produced hit singles including the title song and I Want Candy.

His acting credits included the television show Lizzie McGuire and an appearance on Dancing With The Stars.

Read more: 'Treated like prisoners': Detainees moved from immigration centre after outbreak of violence

Read more: Just Stop Oil cause M25 rush hour chaos despite cops' swoop on eco zealot mastermind

Hilary Duff, who starred in Lizzie McGuire, recalled him as having an "effervescent" charm, and said her "teenage self" loved him deeply.

"I'm deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in-front of the whole world," she wrote on Instagram.

Angel Carter, his twin sister, also responded on social media.

"My funny, sweet Aaron, I have so many memories of you and I, and I promise to cherish them," she wrote on Instagram.

"I know you're at peace now. I will carry you with me until the day I die and get to see you again."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Rishi Sunak remains supportive of Gavin Williamson

Rishi Sunak has 'full confidence' in Gavin Williamson despite being investigated over abusive texts

Police discovered machetes during a stop-and-search operation

Police slam shouting onlookers who interfered in stop-and-search machete seizure

The UK is supportive of negotiations over climate change payments to poorer countries

Reparations row hits Cop27: UK 'open to negotiations' on hefty climate payments to poorer nations, despite cuts at home

Liverpool is up for sale, with John Henry (bottom right) apparently ready to quit the club

Liverpool FC up for sale after fan anger at US ownership and poor start to season

Boris Johnson has said the heatwave this summer could have contributed to his downfall

'Heatwave could have caused my downfall as PM,' jokes Boris Johnson

Widower Andrew Sington, 76, was not wearing his glasses at the time

Grandfather, 76, who touched NHS nurse’s breast claiming he was ‘reading her name badge’ guilty of sexual assault.

Qais Muhammad Ratyal died in the fireworks chaos in Leeds (left), with police responding in Edinburgh also pictured (middle)

Pictured: Teenager who died 'falling through greenhouse' during Bonfire Night chaos

The offensive group features a number of Special Forces soldiers and features the symbol of a clenched white fist

White supremacist WhatsApp group found sharing ‘racist’ content inside SAS HQ

King Charles told Prince Andrew he would not return to public life as a working royal

Andrew 'reduced to sobbing' after Charles told him he would not work as a royal again and couldn't wear uniform

Fears grow for rugby international Levi Davis who was least heard from eight days ago

Mum of England rugby star Levi Davis 'frantic with worry' as she appeals for help in finding her missing son

Lord Lucan's face has been matched with that of an Australian man

Is Lord Lucan alive? Computer expert says elderly man in Australia's face is 'conclusively' same as vanished killer

An eco protester has issued an emotional plea from the top of an M25 gantry

'You'll hate me' teary activist tells motorists as eco zealots grind M25 to a halt

Rishi Sunak has hit out at Matt Hancock for joining the cast of I'm A Celebrity

I'm very disappointed in Matt Hancock for joining I'm A Celebrity, says Rishi Sunak

Migrants being held at Harmondsworth said they were being treated 'like dogs'

'Treated like prisoners': Detainees moved from immigration centre after outbreak of violence

Rishi Sunak wants a "global mission for clean growth"

Rishi Sunak to call for ‘global mission for clean growth’ at Cop27

Fireworks being fired at police in Leeds, (L) and (R) police vans in Edinburgh

Teenager dies ‘falling through greenhouse’ as firework yobs clash with police in Bonfire night mayhem

Latest News

See more Latest News

Nick Carter paid tribute to his brother Aaron after his death aged 34

'My heart is broken': Nick Carter pays tribute to tragic brother Aaron after he was found dead in bath
Police were called to a fatal double stabbing at the Cricketers Inn, Meopham

Murder probe launched after man stabbed to death and another wounded at Kent village pub

Rescuers search for survivors after the Precision Air flight that was carrying 43 people plunged into Lake Victoria

19 dead after passenger plane crashes in Tanzania

Boy George is joining the ITV show as it returns to the Australian jungle

Man chained to wall by Boy George slams 'hurtful' I'm a Celeb casting

Levi Davis

Desperate hunt for missing rugby star and X Factor singer Levi Davis last seen in Barcelona
David Lammy speaks to sister of imprisoned activist

‘Step up and save Alaa’: Sister of imprisoned British-Egyptian activist urges PM to bring her brother home
Rishi Sunak is under fire for bringing Sir Gavin Williamson back into the Government

Sunak under fire for bringing Gavin Williamson back into Govt despite warnings he was under investigation for 'bullying'
Flooding has hit the south of England

Weather washout: Flood warnings announced as Tube station forced to close after torrential downpours
Sir Steve Webb has warned against the move

Jeremy Hunt warned against 'alienating' voters over £10bn tax raid on pensions savings

Putin is understood to have made the remarks to Emmanuel Macron

Putin 'makes chilling Hiroshima nuclear threat' during call with Macron

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Pure sweet hopium!: James O’Brien say's cutting down on ‘intoxicating drug of kindness’ towards govt

James O’Brien says he's weaning himself off 'pure sweet hopium!'

Grant Shapps protestors

Grant Shapps hopes protestors spend Christmas in prison after Just Stop Oil block M25

Caller on Sangita Myska's show says he doesn't support nurse strike

'It's a disgusting idea': Caller condemns nurse strike

‘We’re not invaders’ says this Albanian caller who wants Suella Braverman to resign

‘We’re not invaders’ says this Albanian caller who wants Suella Braverman to resign

The 55 percent pension tax is ‘driving people away from work’ warns Andrew Castle

The 55 per cent pension tax is ‘driving people away from work’ warns Andrew Castle

'This is just the beginning of the end': Revolution in Iran gaining momentum, says Masih Alinejad

Revolution in Iran gaining momentum, says activist and journalist Masih Alinejad

James Brexit

Déjà vu as James O'Brien tries to find out what a Brexit voter thinks they voted for

‘Angry’ caller demands Brexit public inquiry - another explains why rejoining EU is ‘illusionary’

‘Angry’ caller demands Brexit public inquiry - another explains why rejoining EU is ‘illusionary’
Migrant crisis would be a ‘fiasco’ if not for the ‘brilliant’ work of church groups and charities, says Shelagh Fogarty

Migrant crisis would be a ‘fiasco’ if not for ‘brilliant’ work going on, says Shelagh Fogarty
Shelagh Fogarty: 'Short-termism' is the problem with UK politics

Shelagh Fogarty: 'Short-termism' is the problem with UK politics

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit