Nigel Farage hits back at 'rogue branch' after 10 Reform councillors quit in protest over 'autocratic' leadership

Nigel Farage has said 10 Reform councillors who quit in protest over his "autocratic" leadership were put forward by a "rogue branch" of the party. Picture: Getty

By Charlie Duffield

Nigel Farage has said 10 Reform councillors who quit in protest regarding his "autocratic" leadership were put forward by a "rogue branch" of the party.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Derbyshire group made the statement after billionaire X owner Elon Musk said that Farage "doesn't have what it takes" to lead the party.

The Clacton MP said he is still friends with Musk and affirmed that he "can't be pushed or bullied' by anybody.

The group of councillors said in a statement Reform was being run "in an increasingly autocratic manner" and it had lost its sense of direction.

Read More: Carrie Johnson reveals health battle after being hospitalised for a week with flu and pneumonia

Read More: Brit grandmother stranded in Florida 'finally returning home' but remains 'immobile' as she fights for her life

But previously Farage told BBC Newsnight that none of the councillors who quit before Reform's South East of England conference - which was one of several regional events designed to build the party's support base - had "passed vetting".

"We had a rogue branch putting people up and I think you'll find, in many cases, there will have to be by-elections because they were not legitimately put forward," he said.

"The statement from the Amber Valley group criticised Reform's focus on recruiting former Tory councillors rather than the grassroots."

"This shift away from the party's founding principles and values has caused deep concern," it said.

Zia Yusuf, the chairman of Reform UK, said on X that the rebel group's leader Alex Stevenson had been suspended for nominating candidates that failed vetting in December.

He said many of those who had resigned alongside Mr Stevenson were effectively "illegitimate" and new elections must be held.

Stevenson confirmed he had been suspended and said it was due to an internal fight within the party.

It's thought the row may prove troublesome for Farage as he targets gains in May's local elections.