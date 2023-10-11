Final parts of doomed OceanGate Titan sub brought to shore after investigators find human remains

The final remnants of the Titan sub have been recovered. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

The final remnants of the doomed Titan sub have been recovered as investigators continue their probe into the tragedy.

The final pieces from the vessel, which is believed to have imploded as it descended in the Atlantic to view the Titanic, killing all five aboard, were brought ashore by investigators last week.

A photo showed US Coast Guard members looking at the distinctive circular bowl positioned at on end of the craft.

Presumed human remains were found on some of the debris recovered in previous salvage missions.

It is believed the Titan, run by OceanGate Expeditions in the US, imploded while it was on the dive on June 18.

The sub is believed to have imploded, killing all on board. Picture: Alamy

Investigators are still probing what happened in the Titan disaster. Picture: Alamy

British billionaire Hamish Harding, businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son, Suleman, French explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet and OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush were all killed in the disaster.

Their initial disappearance led to a frenzied search and rescue effort as it was feared they had plummeted to the bottom of the Atlantic - where the Titanic sank to 12,500ft below the waves - and they were running out of oxygen.

But debris from the sub was eventually found strewn across the ocean floor.

OceanGate has since suspended its journeys while concerns about the safety of the vessel have been raised.

The Coast Guard's Marine Board of Investigation has been speaking to witnesses and a public hearing on the deaths is due to take place.