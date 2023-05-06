Shocking moment out-of-control horse rams into crowd during Coronation procession

Shocking footage shows the moment an out-of-control horse careered backwards into barriers before startled crowds during the Coronation procession. Picture: LBC

By Chris Samuel

Shocking footage shows the moment an out-of-control horse careered backwards into a crowd of people during the Coronation procession.

The incident occurred as the King passed well-wishers lining the corner from Whitehall into the Mall in the Gold State Coach after the ceremony.

One of the horses following behind the carriage is seen rearing up after apparently becoming spooked, before moving backwards towards the pavement and slamming into the barriers separating the public from the road.

Military personnel ran toward the crowd to help, and a stretcher was picked up, but no-one appeared to be injured.

A female police officer looked to be helped by colleagues, and limped away from the area.

The horse appeared to become spooked before moving backward toward the barriers. Picture: LBC

It came ahead of the event at Westminster Abbey which saw King Charles and Queen Camilla formally crowned.

Twelve newly commissioned pieces of music were performed as part of the Coronation, showcasing musical talent from across the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.

The horse then slammed into the barriers, but no-one appears to have been injured. Picture: LBC

The music was said to reflect the King’s life-long love and support of music and the arts.

The historic ceremony began with King Charles III and Queen Camilla travelling by coach to Westminster Abbey from Buckingham Palace shortly after 10:30am.

A host of royals, international dignitaries and charity workers descended on the Abbey ahead of the couple's arrival.

Prince Harry was among them, and appeared relaxed yet solemn as he entered the abbey, chatting casually with a fellow attendee Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, as he awaited the arrival of his father, the King, and his wife, Camilla.

Horse crashes into barrier following King's coronation

Neither Prince Harry nor Prince Andrew were in attendance on the royal balcony following the Coronation ceremony.

Fellow royals could be seen around him, with Princess Anne in full regalia seated just in front, alongside Princess Beatrice, Peter Phillips, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank who took up position beside him.

It followed the news the prince flew into the UK on a commercial American Airlines flight on Friday morning amidst much secrecy.

The Prince's car was been spotted at Heathrow airport "less than an hour" after the end of the coronation ceremony, as the Duke dashed home for son Archie's fourth birthday.

The incident occurred as King Charles and Camilla returned to Buckingham Palace in the Gold State Coach. Picture: Getty

The ceremony was followed by a flypast over Buckingham Palace, as senior royals emerged to wave to the thousands gathered in the Mall.

The military parade, which involved a squadron of nine red arrows painting the colours in the Union Jack flag above Westminster, was thought to have a "50/50"-chance of being cancelled due to poor weather in the run-up to the event.

More than 60 aircraft from the Navy, British Army and RAF had been due to take part in the flypast.

However, despite “unsuitable weather conditions” pouring water on the celebratory plans, the less than desirable conditions failed to dampen the spirits of the crowd.

Helicopters from the three services took part in the two-and-a-half-minute event.The flypast involved 16 Juno, Wildcat, Merlin, Apache, Chinook and Puma helicopters plus nine Red Arrow Hawks.