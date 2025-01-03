Poole 'murder suicide': Elderly couple found dead at home in Christmas tragedy pictured

Elderly couple Michael and Heather Newton were tragically discovered in their home in Lilliput, Dorset. Picture: Supplied

By Charlie Duffield

A couple in their 70s who were found dead at home in a "suspected murder suicide" on New Year's Eve have now been pictured for the final time.

The elderly couple Michael and Heather Newton were sadly found in their home in Lilliput, closeby to Poole Harbour in Dorset, on Tuesday morning at 11.35am.

Police are now launching an investigation into the deaths.

Their next of kin have been informed, as well as the Dorset coroner.

Officers do not believe the deaths are suspicious.

One local resident referred to the news as "very upsetting".

They added: "This area of Poole is considered quite safe so to have something like this happen, is very unsettling.

"I didn't know them personally, but it is very sad, and my thoughts go out to their loved ones."

Police forensics outside the property in Lilliput, Poole, Dorset. Picture: BNPS

Detective Inspector Ian Allen, of Dorset Police, said: "This is a very sad incident and we are doing all we can to support the next of kin.

"Officers are carrying out enquiries to establish exactly what happened and a cordon is in place to allow a thorough investigation of the scene to take place."

"At this time, it is not believed anyone else was involved in the incident and enquiries will continue to find out the full circumstances surrounding the deaths. I am appealing to anyone who may have any information to help our investigation to please contact Dorset Police.

"We are trying to establish a timeline of what happened, but are currently considering the period over the Christmas holidays until today.

"There will be an increased police presence in the area and we would encourage anyone to contact officers from the local neighbourhood policing team if they have any concerns or information."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55240198989.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.