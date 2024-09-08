Post Office campaigner Alan Bates marries partner on Richard Branson’s Necker Island

8 September 2024, 07:36

File photo dated 9/4/2024 of Post Office campaigner Sir Alan Bates and Suzanne Sercombe who have married on Sir Richard Branson's Necker Island. The Sunday Times reported. Issue date: Saturday September 7, 2024. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Post Office campaigner Alan Bates has married his partner on Richard Branson’s exclusive private in the Caribbean.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 70-year-old Horizon campaigner wed his longterm partner Suzanne Sercombe, 69, on the entrepreneur’s private Necker Island, located in the British Virgin Islands, last month.

The couple have been together for 34 years but had never married - 20 of which Bates has spent campaigning for justice.

The wedding followed a pledge by the Virgin tycoon following Mr Bates' campaign for justice on behalf of hundreds of subpostmasters across the UK who were wrongly convicted.

Mr Bates - now Sir Alan Bates following his Knighthood in June as part of the king's birthday honours list - spearheaded the fightback by sub-postmasters in the wake of the Horizon IT scandal.

It followed Sir Alan, 70, saying in an interview in January: "If Richard Branson is reading this, I'd love a holiday."

The beach at Necker Island, a private Caribbean island owned by Richard Branson under the Virgin Limited Edition brand. Picture: Alamy

According to the Sunday Times, due to the surprise nature of the wedding, the new new Lady Bates wore a patterned sundress she had packed for the holiday for the main ceremony, rather than a traditional bridal gown.

The wedding was also officiated by the Virgin boss, according to reports.

Sir Richard told The Sunday Times: "It was an absolute joy to play a small part in Alan and Suzanne's love story, and I know they will continue to spread the beautiful light they share with everyone around them."

Read more: Liam Gallagher jokes he 'won't have a bad word said' about Noel after pair diffused feud to reunite for tour

Read more: Body found in search for missing wife of Scottish rugby legend Scott Hastings

The campaigner became a household name following a TV drama - Mr Bates Vs The Post Office - which shone a spotlight on one of the biggest miscarriages of justice in UK history.

The show drew renewed public attention to the subpostmasters who were wrongly prosecuted during the Horizon IT scandal.

London, UK. 22nd May, 2024. Former subpostmaster Alan Bates speaks to reporters outside Aldwych House for the Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry . (Credit Image: © Vuk Valcic/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire) EDITORIAL USAGE ONLY! Not for Commercial USAGE! Picture: Alamy

More than 700 subpostmasters were prosecuted by the Post Office and given criminal convictions between 1999 and 2015, as Fujitsu's faulty Horizon IT system made it appear as though money was missing at their branches.

Actress Julie Hesmondhalgh, who played Sir Alan's wife in the ITV drama, said Suzanne is "the wind beneath his wings".

The Post Office Inquiry will resume on September 23.

