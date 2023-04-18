Everything you need to know about the new pre-payment meters code of practice

18 April 2023, 18:36

Dean Dunham talks us through the changes to PPMs
Dean Dunham talks us through the changes to PPMs. Picture: LBC/Alamy
Dean Dunham

By Dean Dunham

The energy regulator, Ofgem, has announced an updated Code of Practice and tougher oversight pre-payment meters (PPMs) this week, following the recent negative press surrounding British Gas and other providers prematurely force fitting PPMs.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It says the Code of Practice sets out clear procedures that suppliers must follow, strengthening protections for customers in vulnerable situations.

The question now is does the updated code solve the problems with PPMs that have been exposed recently and will vulnerable consumers therefore now be protected from powerful energy providers? I think not. Here's what you need to know:

Read more: British Gas will be 'told to pay compensation to customers with force-fitted prepayment meters' if wrongly installed

What does the updated code say?

The Code says that suppliers and their contractors must:

  • Make at least 10 attempts to contact a customer before a PPM is installed
  • Carry out a site welfare visit before a PPM is installed
Pre-payment meters have been controversial
Pre-payment meters have been controversial. Picture: Alamy
  • Refrain from all involuntary installations for the highest risk customers including; Households which require a continuous supply for health reasons, including dependence on powered medical equipment; People over 85 years of age (if there is no other support in the house); Households with residents with severe health issues including terminal illnesses or those with a medical dependency on a warm home (for example due to illness such as emphysema, chronic bronchitis, sickle cell disease); Where there is no one within the household that has the ability to top up the meter due to physical or mental incapacity
  • Make sure audio or body cameras worn by lead supplier representative present on all warrant installations or site welfare visits to check for vulnerabilities ahead of an involuntary installation or remote mode switch. All audio and footage will be available for audit
  • Give a £30 credit per meter (or equivalent non-disconnection period) applied on all warrant installations and remote switches as a short-term credit/measure to remove the risk of customers going off supply

Read more: Ofgem tells energy firms to stop force-fitting prepayment meters after British Gas agents broke into home to fit them

Dean Dunham asks the Energy Ombudsman what LBC listeners want to know

  • Re-assess the case once a customer has repaid debts owed. Suppliers must contact the customer to offer assessment of whether a PPM remains the most suitable and preferred payment method of choice for consumers; if any PPM customer is clear of debt and wishes to move off PPM (understanding any changes in the tariff they will pay), the supplier must agree where the customer passes any required credit checks.

The Problem

A Code of Practice dealing with PPMs was already in place and was widely being ignored by energy suppliers.

Most notably, British Gas was found to have been flouting the code five years ago and not only was no action taken, but we also now know it was left to carry on flouting the rules as has recently come to light.

So clearly, it's not a new set of rules are needed but rather new set of teeth for Ofgem to enforce such rules. Within its press release Ofgem says it will be consulting on incorporating the Code into suppliers' licences, which would make it legally enforceable.

So, for now what happens if suppliers ignore the new code of practice? I suspect nothing.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Wayne and Riley Peckham were jailed for murder after they savagely beat Matthew Rodwell to death over his relationship with Kerry Peckham in January last year

'Like a pack of animals': Father and son jailed after murdering his ex-wife's new lover

The price of supermarket essentials has skyrocketed in the last year due to food inflation.

Leon co-founder says government needs to 'subsidise the cost of healthy foods for people in poverty'

Armed police officers in front of a health club in Duisburg, Germany

Several people injured in gym attack in German city

APTOPIX Poland Holocaust Remembrance

Auschwitz march held ahead of Warsaw Ghetto 80th anniversary

Books-Liz Cheney

Liz Cheney memoir to revisit aftermath of US Capitol siege

Andrew Marr has called the rocketing price of food "frankly absurd" and says as it particularly effects cheaper options in the supermarket, inflation is higher for the poor than for the better off.

Andrew Marr: The frankly absurd rise in food prices affects us all - but inflation is higher for the poor than for the better off
Knives available to buy online

Weapons shop owner brazenly slams Government crackdown on 'menacing' blades: 'Kitchen knives do the job too'

Asylum seekers will be given an income of £1,600-per-month in Wales under new plans by Labour's Welsh Government under Mark Drakeford

Asylum seekers in Wales will receive £1,600-per-month in benefits and public money to fight deportation

Germany Military Accident

Seven soldiers hurt in military vehicle crash in Germany

Evan Gershkovich

Judge upholds detention of jailed US journalist Evan Gershkovich

Sudan

Ceasefire begins after fighting in Sudan kills nearly 200

Julia has been accused of leaving behind a phone that had explicit content of children on it

Woman who said she was Madeleine McCann reported to cops over claim 'she had phone with indecent images of children'

Falling Satellite

Old Nasa satellite falling to Earth but risk of danger ‘low’

White House Toddler

Toddler reunited with parents after crawling through White House fence

Switzerland Dinosaur Auction

T rex skeleton sells for more than £4 million at Zurich auction

Sadiq Khan has confirmed plans for a new "West London Orbital" Overground link from west to north west London set to launch in the early 2030s, as he contends with a backlash over the expansion of his ULEZ scheme.

Sadiq Khan confirms West London Orbital rail link plans as Mayor faces Ulez expansion backlash

Latest News

See more Latest News

Greggs is in a bun fight over late night food

Greggs gears up for legal battle to serve late night sausage rolls as police claim 24-hour bacon baps will worsen crime
Teacher Death-Teens Charged

Teenagers plead guilty to murder after Iowa teacher’s killing

Southwest Airlines

US airline grounds flights over technical glitch

Travel woes for Brits to get worse over the next five years, National Rail leak reveals.

More train delays ahead: Network Rail leak reveals services are 'only going to get worse' in next five years
Fox Dominion Lawsuit

Trial begins in case against Fox News for false election claims

Russia Ukraine Putin

Putin visits headquarters of Russian troops fighting in Ukraine

Love Island star Amy Hart speaks to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty about cyber-flashing

Love Island star Amy Hart felt 'violated' after being bombarded with 'cyberflashing' online
Prince William will "tolerate" Harry's presence at King Charles coronation but "hasn't fulfilled his demand of a pre-coronation apology", a royal expert says.

Prince William will 'tolerate' Harry's presence at Coronation but Royal Family 'haven't met apology request'
The Wagner mercenaries said they had carried out atrocities

Chilling video shows Russian Wagner commanders admit killing children as young as five in execution campaign in Ukraine
The crash happened at a Co-op store in Teesside

Shocking moment ex-Premier League star Danny Graham crashes car into shop after drinking 'up to 10 pints'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King's Coronation route revealed: Avoid travel disruption and discover best places to catch the procession

King's Coronation route revealed: Avoid travel disruption and discover best places to catch the procession
King Charles reportedly said it would have been "inappropriate" for wives to attend the Queen's final moments

Kate 'reluctantly missed final goodbye with the Queen so Meghan wouldn't come - on King Charles' request'
Coronation rehearsal (LBC)

'A very special moment': First glimpse of King Charles’s Coronation procession as rehearsal makes its way down The Mall

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien

‘They never checked if my baby was breathing!’: Black mother 'disregarded' during the birth of fifth child
NICK AND JUST STOP OIL CALLER

Just Stop Oil supporter 'swayed by alarmist tosh' says Nick Ferrari

Nick and Chris Phip

‘They should be taken off the streets completely’: zombie knives and machetes causing 'misery' declares Crime Minister
Shelagh Fogarty

'The dead zone!': Shelagh Fogarty reacts to PM's claims that anti-maths mindset is holding back UK economy
James O'Brien 17/23

'They've tried to kill him twice!': James O'Brien left 'disgusted' by Vladimir Kara-Murza arrest
Nick and Education Secretary

Education Secretary stumbles over simple maths equation after government plans to tackle 'anti-maths' mindset
nick and grand national protestor

'Your colleagues have blood on their hands!': Grand National protester battled desperate allergy to ‘protect’ racehorses
Richard Hoiles defends horse racing.

Commentator Richard Hoiles defends horse racing after three horses die at the Grand National
Greg Hands tells Andrew Castle public services are in 'great shape'.

Public services in 'good shape' says Tory chairman Greg Hands

Bereaved mother reveals harrowing obstetric negligence experience

Bereaved mother reveals harrowing experience after 'doctor laughed' whilst her daughter died

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit