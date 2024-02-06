Harry sets aside royal rift as he flies in to see King Charles who remains 'very positive' as cancer treatment begins

Harry is flying home today to see his father while Meghan is staying in the US to be with their children. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Jasmine Moody

Prince Harry will rush back to London today to visit his father, King Charles, after the monarch personally informed his son of his cancer diagnosis.

The Duke of Sussex was seen arriving at the private terminal at LAX in his personal black Range Rover.

He is due to land on British soil at around noon to be with his 75-year-old father, who has returned to London from Sandringham to begin his cancer treatment as an out-patient.

The Royal Standard has been raised over Buckingham Palace indicating the King is in London. When in London the King normally stays at Clarence House.

King Charles informed his son on the phone, in what is said to have been a warm conversation, before the formal announcement was made by Buckingham Palace yesterday.

It is unknown where Prince Harry will reside during his time in the UK as he was evicted from Frogmore Cottage in 2023.

Meanwhile, hs wife, Meghan Markle, will stay in the United States with their children, Archie and Lilibet, as the Duke of Sussex visits his father.

Harry and Charles in 2019. Picture: Getty

Buckingham Palace announced on Monday evening at 6pm that Charles had cancer.

He does not have prostate cancer, although the disease was discovered during treatment for a benign enlarged prostate.

No details have been shared on the kind of cancer the king has, the stage of the cancer, or his prognosis.

Charles and Harry's relationship has been strained in recent years, as the Duke and his wife Meghan Markle stepped back from being senior royals in early 2020.

But Harry and Meghan are earlier said to have sent get well messages to King Charles as he entered treatment for his enlarged prostate last month.

Charles is thought to have told his children earlier than the public announcement was made.

Some have speculated that a 'silver lining' of Charles' diagnosis may be that it brings him and William closer with Harry again.

Harry, William and Charles in 2014. Picture: Getty

Ingrid Seward, a royal commentator, told LBC's Andrew Marr that "often it takes an illness, or a death, to solder these very tricky family relationships.

"But of course the death of the Queen didn't solder it together, but perhaps the worry of their father will - but I really find it very difficult to speculate."

Grant Harrold, a former butler to King Charles, said that he had "no doubt" that the King's' diagnosis would bring the family closer together again.

He added: "I know how much [Harry] loves his father, so it doesn't surprise me if he's returning to the UK."