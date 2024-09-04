Priti Patel out of Conservative Party leadership contest after first round of voting - as Robert Jenrick takes lead

4 September 2024, 15:34 | Updated: 4 September 2024, 16:15

PRITI PATEL, 2019
Priti Patel has been eliminated from Conservative Party leadership contest. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Priti Patel has been eliminated from the Conservative leadership contest after the first round of voting.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Robert Jenrick's currently in the lead as Tory MPs cast their ballots for Rishi Sunak's replacement.

Ms Patel won just 14 votes.

Voting is set to continue in the coming weeks until there are two candidates left, leaving party members to pick the new leader.

The result is set to be announced on 2 November.

The result of the first ballot, overseen by Harrow East MP Bob Blackman, chairman of the 1922 Committee of backbench Tory MPs, saw the candidates receive the following number of votes from Tory MPs:

  • Ex-Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch - 22
  • Former immigration minister Robert Jenrick - 28
  • Ex-security minister Tom Tugendhat - 17
  • Former Foreign Secretary James Cleverly - 21
  • Ex-Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride - 16
  • Former Home Secretary Dame Priti Patel - 14

Some 30 Conservative MPs gathered in a Parliamentary committee room for the result of the first ballot, a quarter of their total numbers.

The Race For The Conservative Leadership
The Race For The Conservative Leadership. Picture: Getty

Responding to the results of the first round of the Tory leadership contest, a Labour Party spokesperson said: "The Tories have successfully slimmed down the pool of contenders from six people who each played their hand in 14 years of chaos and decline, to five people who each played their hand in 14 years of chaos and decline.

"From what we have seen so far, not one of them is prepared to learn from the lessons of the past.

"It is a damning indictment of the state of the Conservative Party that these candidates are the best they have to offer.

"The Conservatives left the worst possible inheritance. Labour is getting on with the job of fixing it."

Bob Blackman, chairman of the 1922 Committee, announces the results of the first ballot round in the Conservative Party leadership contest
Bob Blackman, chairman of the 1922 Committee, announces the results of the first ballot round in the Conservative Party leadership contest. Picture: Alamy

Tom Tugendhat said it was a "privilege" to have made it through the first round of voting in the Tory leadership contest and paid tribute to eliminated candidate Dame Priti Patel.

The shadow security minister said: "It is a privilege to have the support of my Parliamentary colleagues and to have made it through to the next round of the leadership contest.

"To my friend Priti, you have always faithfully served this party, care deeply about its future, and I'm sure you will continue to play a key role in it.

"Mel, James, Kemi and Robert are all friends and good Conservatives. However, only I can deliver the Conservative revolution that our party and our nation need.

"I will lead in opposition as I would as prime minister, by serving the British people, leading with conviction, and acting to make our nation better. That is my promise, and I always deliver on my promises."

