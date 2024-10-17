Hilarious moment giant runaway pumpkin causes chaos on streets of Ohio after breaking free

Ohio police officer 'attacked' by giant pumpkin

By Flaminia Luck

This is the hilarious moment a runaway inflatable pumpkin caused chaos for drivers on the streets of Cleveland.

A police force in Ohio shared the footage of officers struggling to contain the 20ft inflatable vegetable.

The enormous Halloween decoration was disrupting motorists after it blew onto Wolf Road and Saddler Road due to windy weather.

After the item was contained, the force confirmed it was returned to its owner.

The 20ft inflatable pumpkin had come loose. Picture: Bay Village Police Department/Facebook

The police force said on Facebook: "On Monday October 14, Bay Village Police were dispatched to the area of Wolf Road and Saddler Road for a runaway pumpkin.

"Luckily, no officers (or pumpkins) were harmed during the event.

"Once backup officers arrived, the pumpkin was returned to the homeowner."

