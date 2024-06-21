Frustrated Queen Camilla puts on animated display at Ascot as she watches races with King Charles

The Queen kept a keen eye on the race through a pair of binoculars. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Queen Camilla appeared frustrated during her trip to the races on Thursday as she eagerly watched on with King Charles.

Charles and Camilla's thoroughbred Gilded Water ran in the King George V Stakes - the same race that gave them their first victory at the famous Berkshire meet last year.

The Queen put on an animated display as she kept a keen eye on the race through a pair of binoculars.

Meanwhile, the King chatted to the couple's racing adviser John Warren.

Queen Camilla on day three of Royal Ascot. Picture: Alamy

Camilla was seen bobbing up and down in anticipation when the horse was among the leaders.

But her excitement soon fizzled out and turned to frustration as the horse fell behind.

It finished well down in the pack as Going the Distance crossed the line first.

Camilla was on edge while watching the races. Picture: Getty

Ladies' Day at Royal Ascot saw weird and wacky hats on display as racegoers added a touch of fun alongside the action on the turf.

The middle of racing week is a chance for punters to up the ante in the fashion stakes and put on a display of colour and creativity.

Charles and Camilla, who took on Queen Elizabeth II's racing horses, invited members of the royal family and close friends to the royal box to enjoy the racing and the feature event of the week, the Gold Cup.

Others to attend were the Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence as well as Anne's daughter, Zara Tindall, and son-in-law Mike Tindall.

It comes after Prince William attended Ascot on Wednesday, joining Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton.

It was believed to have been their first appearance at major event since it was announced in March that Kate had begun chemotherapy following a cancer diagnosis.