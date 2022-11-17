Royal Mail workers to strike on Christmas Eve and throughout December as present deliveries thrown into chaos

Royal Mail workers will walk out on Christmas Eve and throughout December. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Christmas present deliveries will be thrown into turmoil as Royal Mail workers strike throughout December – including Christmas Eve.

The Communication Workers Union (CWU) said Royal Mail needed to "wake up" and negotiate.

Royal Mail employees will walk out on December 9, 11, 14, 15 and 23, as well as 24 – just as Brits send gifts to loved ones across the country or await deliveries themselves.

Staff had already announced action on November 24, 25 and 30, as well as December 1.

The union said: "The CWU want a negotiated settlement with Royal Mail Group and will continue to engage the company to that end.

"But those in charge of Royal Mail need to wake up and realise we won't allow them to destroy the livelihoods of postal workers."

A spokesperson for Royal Mail said: "Our preference is for an agreement with the CWU but the change we need is not optional.

"They should be focused on a resolution to this dispute for their members and the long-term health of the business, rather than damaging strike action."

It is the latest in a wave of strikes amid a "winter of discontent", fuelled largely by pay disputes in the face of soaring inflation.

The Government has held talks after the Royal College of Nurses voted to go on strike, a move that could force hospitals to providing only urgent treatment during the challenging winter months.

The ASLEF union is holding strikes on November 26, while the RMT called off a series of walk-outs slated for earlier that month.

A range of other sectors have held strikes or planned walk outs this year.