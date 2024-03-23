Jailed parenting advice influencer Ruby Franke's secret diaries revealed, detailing sadistic abuse of her own children

23 March 2024, 11:08

Ruby Franke referred to her children as 'spawns of Satan'
Ruby Franke referred to her children as 'spawns of Satan'. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

The secret diaries of parenting advice YouTuber Ruby Franke have been revealed, laying bare her regime of cruelty against her own children.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Franke, 42, who built up a huge YouTube following for her harsh parenting style, was sentenced to up to 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to starving and abusing her children.

Her diary, released by the Washington County Attorney in the US, had entries that documented her abusive treatment of two of her six children, and also included references to the devil.

Entries include: "Refuses to do wall sits - he says he is done". Another reads that he 'is to stay outside. Sleep outside.' 

Her diary also makes mention of "possession," adding that another child "refuses to work. Screams. Has hair shaved off."

She wrote of her children in another entry: "They are both furious their selfish sinful lifestyle is being intervened upon." .

Another entry reads that a son was "in and out of possession", adding that she informed him "that he needs God. I invited him to fast and pray."

Defendant Ruby Franke looks on during court Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, in St. George, Utah
Defendant Ruby Franke looks on during court Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, in St. George, Utah. Picture: Alamy

She accused her children in the diary of "stealing water", and called them "spawns of Satan"

Franke wrote on July 10 last year that it was her son's birthday. "He doesn't even know what month it is," she added.

She said that two of her children were in "so much deviant behavior they won't control their bodily functions".

Franke added: "They are both furious their selfish sinful lifestyle is being intervened upon."

She said she told her son that "he imitates a snake. He slithers, sneaks around looking for opportunities when no one is watching, then he scurries."

Jodi Hildebrandt, 54, received an identical sentence. Both Franke and Hildrebrandt will serve four terms of one to 15 years each. How long they serve, respectively, will be determined by Utah's parole board.

Ruby Franke during a hearing Monday, Dec. 18, 2023
Ruby Franke during a hearing Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. Picture: Alamy

In court, Utah prosecutor Eric Clarke said two of Franke's children had been living in a "concentration camp-like setting", labelling her a "significant threat" to the local area.

"The children were regularly denied food, water, beds to sleep in, and virtually all forms of entertainment," Mr Clarke told the court.

Franke apologised to her children, who were not present in court, and said she would not appeal the judge's sentencing.

"I'll never stop crying for hurting your tender souls," Franke said to her children.

"My willingness to sacrifice all for you was masterfully manipulated into something very ugly. I took from you all that was soft and safe and good."

Ruby Franke
Ruby Franke. Picture: Alamy

Franke and her husband, Kevin Franke, launched 8 Passengers on YouTube in 2015 and amassed a large following as they documented their experiences raising six children.

She later began working with Hildebrandt's counselling company, ConneXions Classroom, offering parenting seminars, launching another YouTube channel and publishing content on their shared Instagram account, Moms of Truth.

Franke admitted in her plea deal to kicking her son while wearing boots, holding his head under water and closing off his mouth and nose with her hands.

She and Hildebrandt said they also forced him into hours of physical labour in the summer heat without much food or water, causing dehydration and blistering sunburns.

The boy was told that everything being done to him was an act of love, according to the plea agreements.

Hildebrandt has also admitted to coercing Franke's youngest daughter, who was nine at the time, to jump into a cactus multiple times and run barefoot on dirt roads until her feet blistered.

The boy and girl were taken to hospital after the arrests and placed in state custody along with two more of their siblings. Prior to her 2023 arrest, Ruby Franke was already a divisive figure in the parent vlogging world.

The Franke parents were criticised online for certain parenting decisions, including for banning their oldest son from his bedroom for seven months for pranking his younger brother.

In other videos, Ruby Franke talked about refusing to take lunch to a kindergartener who forgot it at home and threatening to cut the head off a young girl's stuffed toy to punish her for cutting things in the house.

The 8 Passengers YouTube channel has since ended, and Kevin Franke has filed for divorce.

