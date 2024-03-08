Rupert Murdoch 'engaged again aged 92', as he prepares for fifth marriage to Russian molecular biologist

By Kit Heren

Rupert Murdoch is engaged again, to the ex-mother-in-law of former Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 92-year-old's fiancee retired molecular biologist Elena Zhukova.

The pair were introduced to one another by Wendi Deng - his third wife.

Ms Zhukova, 66, was a molecular biologist and worked at the medical research unit at UCLA before she retired.

Her daughter - who was previously married to ex-Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich - is believed to be friends with Ms Deng, who is also an investor in her art foundation.

The wedding will be held in California, at Mr Murdoch's vineyard and estate, according to a spokesman.

Read more: Nick Ferrari is 'shocked with a small s' as Rupert Murdoch steps down

Read more: Rupert Murdoch ended seven-year marriage to Jerry Hall in just 11 words over email

Mr Murdoch has been married four times – to Patricia Booker, Anna Mann, Wendi Deng and Jerry Hall.

He split from his fourth wife, former supermodel and actor Hall, in an 11-word email in 2022.

Mr Murdoch went on to get engaged to Ann Lesley Smith in March last year, with the pair expected to have a summer wedding. But just two weeks later they called it off.

He has six children.

Murdoch retired from running his media empire last year.