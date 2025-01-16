Sacking Rachel Reeves 'wouldn't be the right thing for the country', says Jeremy Hunt - as former Chancellor pushes for March Budget

By Josef Al Shemary

Former Chancellor Jeremy Hunt told LBC that Starmer shouldn't sack Rachel Reeves, although her budget 'was a disaster'.

Former Tory Chancellor Jeremy Hunt told LBC's Andrew Marr that Sir Keir Starmer shouldn't sack Rachel Reeves, but called for a new budget in March after a 'disaster' budget last year.

Mr Hunt said sacking Ms Reeves as Chancellor "wouldn't be the right thing for the country now," though mistakes have been made by the Labour government.

He told Andrew Marr: "I do think some of these problems have been made in Downing Street, the Budget was a disaster.

"But in the end what we really need is for the right decisions to be taken. We could still have that better Budget this year".

It comes as Ms Reeves continues to face pressure amid market turmoil, as the pound plunged in value, the lowest against the dollar since November, while concerns over increased government borrowing mount.

On Monday, Keir Starmer appeared to waver in his support for The embattled Chancellor when he said he had confidence in her but refused to say she would keep her role until the next general election.

Jeremy Hunt does not believe Rachel Reeves should be sacked

Downing Street clarified hours later that Ms Reeves would stay in post for "the whole of this Parliament," but the criticisms mounted against her have continued.

Mr Hunt was also asked about the recent tensions surrounding the ceasefire deal agreed between Israel and Hamas, saying it would be 'absolutely tragic' if the deal fell through.

The Israeli cabinet has delayed their vote on the deal, which was supposed to take place today, as pressure from inside Netanyahu's cabinet mounts both from those in favour, but particularly from the far-right members who are against it.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has claimed that Hamas is reneging on the Gaza ceasefire deal and causing a ‘last-minute crisis,' an accusation the group denies.

Mr Hunt said: "The whole world, including the whole American political spectrum from left to right, is hoping we get a deal over the line. All eyes are on the Prime Minister of Israel.

"He's a hardliner, and hardliners are often curiously people who can these deals over the line...I think we are just hoping we do get that vote through later today...

"I think this agreement is a good one, it's the only game in town, and I think it would be absolutely tragic if it doesn't at this late stage get through."

Since the deal was announced on Wednesday, both outgoing US president Biden and president-elect Trump have taken credit for getting it over the line.

Sources close to the negotiations have praised the collaboration of both administrations, but some officials reportedly said Trump's envoy to the talks was decisive in securing the agreement of both parties.

When Mr Marr asked if Trump was right to take credit, Mr Hunt said: "I think he is actually right.

"The fact that he is thought of as a strong President, love him or loathe him, and an unpredictable person creates an incentive both for the Israelis and ironically for Hamas to get a deal done which they both think they could broadly live with because when he's in office, neither are quite sure what he'll do".

Trump had previously threatened there would 'all hell would break out' if a ceasefire deal and a return of the hostages by Hamas wasn't agreed before his inauguration on January 20.

Finally, Mr Hunt was asked about Kemi Badenoch's admission that the Tory party 'made mistakes' on Brexit and left the EU 'without a growth plan', in her combative first speech of the year.

Mr Hunt said: "She's honest, it's a difficult thing to say, I think it is true. The truth is, I've always thought we can make a success of Brexit but it's up to us, it's not automatic."