Sadiq Khan becomes highest profile Labour figure to call for ceasefire amid party in-fighting over Gaza stance

Sadiq Khan has become the most senior Labour figure to call for a ceasefire in Gaza following Labour infighting over Keir Starmer's comments to LBC. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has called for a ceasefire in the Middle East - going further than both Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak.

Mr Khan has become the most senior Labour figure to call directly for a ceasefire in the current conflict, which started on October 7 with a massacre of Israeli civilians by Hamas.

Sir Keir and Mr Sunak are both calling for 'pauses' in the conflict to allow aid in and allow hostages to get out but have not directly suggested a ceasefire.

In a statement published on Twitter today along with a video, Sadiq Khan said: "Thousands of innocent civilians have already been killed in Israel and Gaza.

"With the humanitarian crisis set to deteriorate even further, I’m calling for a ceasefire."

Sir Keir Starmer used the phrase "humanitarian pauses" as he described what he thinks should be the way forward in the Israel-Hamas war.

His comments came after meeting with Labour Muslim MPs in a bid to ease tensions over comments he made about the conflict to LBC.

Thousands of innocent civilians have already been killed in Israel and Gaza.



With the humanitarian crisis set to deteriorate even further, I’m calling for a ceasefire.pic.twitter.com/9HPau9X9jP — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) October 27, 2023

Speaking days after Hamas' recent terrorist attack on Israel, Sir Keir told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that Israel "has the right" to withhold power and water from Gaza.

The Labour leader's comments sparked a furious backlash among those within the party, with several councillors quitting over his remarks.

That includes Amna Abdullatif, the first Arab Muslim woman elected to Manchester City Council, Russell Whiting in Colwick, Nottinghamshire, and Mona Ahmed, a Labour councillor in Kensington and Chelsea.

At least 19 Labour councillors have quit, including in Oxford, where the party has lost its majority on the council.

Now fears are growing in the Labour party that there could be further resignations over the conflict, according to The Times.

Up to four shadow ministers are on resignation watch, sources told the outlet, as the party works to keep them on side.

“There’s a real concern that if we lost a shadow minister, for example, that all of the others come under real pressure,” a senior member of Starmer’s team said.

Some MPs have been critical of their leader's comments, with more than 30 backing a call for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

While some 150 Muslim Labour councillors wrote to Sir Keir to call for an “immediate ceasefire” in Gaza.

Sir Keir met with MPs in Westminster on Wednesday afternoon then released a statement in which he called for "humanitarian pauses" in the fighting.

He said it was "clear that the amount of aid and essential utilities getting into Gaza is completely insufficient" and said aid, fuel, water, electricity and medicines must be "ramped up".

"We welcome [US secretary of state] Blinken's comments last night and we support humanitarian pauses," he went on.

"In the long term there can only be a political solution to this crisis which is why we need to restart the hard work of talks for a two-state solution of a viable Palestinian state alongside a safe and secure Israel."

He has previously tried to clarify his comments, insisting that he did not mean to imply that Israel would be justified to cut off power and water to Gaza, which is home to 2.2million civilians.

He stressed that Israel had a right to defend itself following Hamas' terror attack two weeks before.

Sir Keir also visited the South Wales Islamic Centre in Cardiff and met leaders from the Muslim community.

The Labour leader said he had been "deeply moved" during his visit, in which he heard "their pain and horror at the suffering of civilians in Gaza".

"I made clear it is not and has never been my view that Israel had the right to cut off water, food, fuel or medicines. International law must be followed," he said in a statement after the meeting.

"I repeated our calls for all hostages to be released, more humanitarian aid to enter Gaza, for the water and power to be switched back on, and a renewed focus on the two state solution".

Sir Keir Starmer has tried to clarify his comments on the Gaza-Israel conflict. Picture: Getty

But these comments also provoked a backlash, with the Muslim Council of Wales expressing its "dismay" at Sir Keir's comments.

"Our intention was to raise the concerns of the Muslim community around the suffering of Palestinians," a spokesperson said.

"There was a robust and frank conversation which reflected the sentiments Muslim communities are feeling at this time.

"We wish to stress Keir Starmer's social media post and images gravely misrepresented our congregants and the nature of the visit. We affirm, unequivocally, the need for a free Palestine."