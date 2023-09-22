Sadiq Khan 'happy' to meet with Mick Lynch ahead of October Tube strikes but negotiations will be 'between the RMT and TfL'

22 September 2023, 12:00

Sadiq Khan has said he is 'happy' to meet with union officials ahead of two days of strike action next month
Sadiq Khan has said he is 'happy' to meet with union officials ahead of two days of strike action next month. Picture: LBC/Alamy
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

The Mayor of London has said he is happy to meet with Mick Lynch ahead of Tube strikes but negotiations need to "take place between the RMT and TfL."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Thousands of London Underground station staff are to strike next month in a long-running dispute over jobs and conditions.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will walk out on October 4 and 6, which the union warned would shut down Tube services in the capital.

The union has been locked in a row over cuts it claims will lead to hundreds of job losses.

Union boss Mick Lynch has called on Sadiq Khan to meet with him to "urgently to discuss this matter," but the Mayor has said he would not be directly involved in the matter.

Speaking to LBC the Mayor said, "I fully understand why the RMT are concerned about the government conditions on TfL."

"I'm always happy to meet members of trade unions, whether it's Mick Lynch or other trade unions," but he said he would not be directly involved in negotiations "they'll take place between the RMT and TfL."

Read more: More misery for commuters as Tube staff to strike again on two dates in October

Read more: Organised gangs shoplifting stores on Tube stops as part of getaway network as they 'steal items to order'

Sadiq Khan has said he is 'happy' to meet with union officials ahead of two days of strike action next month
Sadiq Khan has said he is 'happy' to meet with union officials ahead of two days of strike action next month. Picture: Alamy

Safety concerns have also been raised over higher workloads, more lone working and increased fatigue.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "Station staff have had enough of having their livelihoods threatened by job losses and attacks on their terms and conditions.

"Station staff have a vital role to play assisting vulnerable passengers to access the network safely and ensuring that the Tube is a safe environment for passengers.

Read more: Leonardo DiCaprio is beating London traffic in unusual way - and he's not using the Tube

"These job cuts and attacks on conditions are going to lead to more unstaffed stations, temporary closures and rising passenger anger.

"Transport for London has had its budgets slashed but the savings made by these station staff cuts will be negatable and will lead to shortages that are unacceptable.

"This strike action will lead to the Tube being shut down and we call on Mayor Sadiq Khan to meet us urgently to discuss this matter."

The RMT boss has called on the Mayor to meet with him and union officials ahead of two days of Tube strikes in the capital
The RMT boss has called on the Mayor to meet with him and union officials ahead of two days of Tube strikes in the capital. Picture: Alamy
Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will walk out on October 4 and 6, which the union warned would shut down Tube services in the capital.
Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will walk out on October 4 and 6, which the union warned would shut down Tube services in the capital. Picture: Alamy

The union said more than 3,500 of its members are involved in the dispute.

Glynn Barton, TfL's chief operating officer, said: "We are disappointed that the RMT has announced strike action despite our open discussion on these issues.

"Nobody wants to see strikes that will cause significant disruption to our customers and we urge them to reconsider and continue engaging with us."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Steam rises from Taal Volcano, Batangas province, Philippines in 2021

Schools shut as gases from volcano make children ill

Sadiq Khan has weighed in on the Brexit row after Keir Starmer's comments

'We need a better deal': Sadiq Khan weighs in on Brexit row after Keir Starmer says he won't 'diverge' from EU

Suga from BTS

Suga from BTS begins mandatory military duty in South Korea

Rishi Sunak could bring in some tax cuts ahead of an election next year

Jeremy Hunt has written off tax breaks for now - but PM will want to find a way to cut burden writes Natasha Clark

Labour is pledging to bolster the power of the UK's economic watchdog to prevent a repeat of what it's calling the "disastrous mistakes" of Liz Truss's mini-budget.

Labour vows more power for budget watchdog to avoid another Truss 'disastrous' mini-budget

James Bulger's killer Jon Venables' parole hearing could be heard in public

James Bulger killer Jon Venables’ parole hearing could be held in public

New photos have been released of Sara Sharif

New photos of Sara Sharif after father, stepmother and uncle charged with murdering ten-year-old girl

Yate Town

Football club claims it was hacked after posting request from OnlyFans model to film x-rated scenes at the ground

Motorists could save £7 a tank by filling up at one petrol station

UK’s cheapest supermarket petrol station revealed – which could save you up to £7 on a tank of fuel

Jeremy Hunt said the tax cuts are impossible

Tax cuts 'virtually impossible' Chancellor tells LBC in blow to Tory right

Exclusive
A member of Sadiq Khan's London Policing Board previously called to "overthrow" the Conservative government through force, and has labelled the Met as "deeply insidious, racist, misogynistic, immoral and a threat to society and a cancer"

Cronies or critics? Doubts raised over Sadiq Khan's hand-picked police watchdogs

Pupil could be forced to study maths and English until they are 18.

Pupils to be forced to study maths and English until 18 in 'British baccalaureate' in A-level shake-up

Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan Abdelrahman Al-Burhan, President of the Transitional Sovereign Council of Sudan, addresses the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly

Sudan’s military leader says war could spread beyond its borders

Aditi Shankar's kidney transplant was a success

Girl, 8, becomes UK's first person to get rejection-free kidney transplant after getting organ from mother

The bus plunged down the embankment

Two killed after bus carrying dozens of school band members crashes off highway and plunges into ravine

Crime reporters have hit back against the proposal

Removing journalists from court during rape trials would be ‘secret justice’, with government urged to block proposal

Latest News

See more Latest News

Six men are on trial at the Old Bailey variously accused of murder, kidnap, false imprisonment and perverting the course of justice over the death of radio DJ Mehmet Koray Alpergin

DJ's girlfriend 'looked like homeless beggar when she escaped gang kidnapping - after boyfriend tortured to death'
Vanya Gaberova has been charged with spying

'Award winning' Bulgarian beautician, 29, who runs salon in north London among five accused of spying for Russia
Joyce Wright was left at the wrong house

Hospital patient on morphine, 83, taken to wrong house and left in stranger's bed

Author Truman Capote in his apartment in July 1980

Rare Truman Capote story from early 1950s being published for first time

Police officers work near the scene of a shooting, in Malmo, Sweden in 2019

Shot boy, 13, was ‘victim of Sweden’s growing gang violence problem’

Jeremy Hunt has said the government is committed to the triple lock

Jeremy Hunt refuses to guarantee the pensions triple lock will be in next Tory manifesto

A damaged apartment building after shelling in Stepanakert, Nagorno-Karabakh

Azerbaijan holds talks with ethnic Armenians after claiming control of region

Jamie-Leigh Kelly

Urgent hunt for mother, 31, who vanished with her newborn and three-year-old as man arrested
Canada Trudeau

Surveillance of Indian diplomats in Canada led to allegations of Sikh killing

North Korea

North Korean leader sets steps to boost Russia ties amid warnings

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles made a historic address to the French Senate

King Charles receives rapturous applause after paying tribute to late Queen in emotional speech in French senate
King Charles made a historic address to the French Senate

'She loved France, France loved her': Emotional Charles remembers Queen's 'golden bond' with France in historic address
The royal pair attended the state banquet at the Palace of Versailles on Wednesday evening.

Charles and Camilla join Macrons and A-list stars at Palace of Versailles banquet with luxury champagne-soaked chicken

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick and caller Chris

Boris Johnson 'mislead' the country over Brexit, declares this adamant Nick Ferrari caller

Shelagh and caller Mike

The Conservative Party is now infiltrated by 'UKIP-ers' and 'self-serving individuals' says Shelagh Fogarty caller
JOB on Rishi Sunak Bins

Rishi 'seven-bin' Sunak is lifting bans that 'don't exist', asserts James O'Brien

Rishi Sunak's net zero speech shows he has 'found a target to attack and people to defend', says Andrew Marr.

Andrew Marr: Rishi Sunak has found a ‘target to attack’ in net zero 'U-turn' but risks alienating others
JOB

Rishi Sunak's weakening of Net Zero policies is his 'stupidest intervention' to date, asserts James O'Brien
The joint doctors strike on Wednesday is 'a moment in history', Andrew Marr said.

Andrew Marr: First ever joint doctors' strikes are an ‘immensely worrying’ moment in history that will cause ‘real harm’
Brook House

Sangita Myska links attitude of political leaders to 'toxic culture' revealed at immigration removal centre
James O'Brien appalled by proposal that doctors could be forced of picket lines

James O'Brien appalled by doctors set to be 'forced off picket lines'

Ben Kentish and Danny Blanchflower

'Incompetent clown': Economics Professor lambasts Liz Truss' Institute for Government speech
Nick Ferrari/Tulip Siddiq HS2

'Shrouded in secrecy': Labour's Shadow Economic Secretary insists they cannot commit to HS2 without knowing full costs

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit