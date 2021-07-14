Sadiq Khan: Vast majority of Londoners support compulsory face masks on transport

14 July 2021, 11:12 | Updated: 14 July 2021, 11:13

The Mayor of London has asked Transport for London to extend the mask-wearing mandate after July 19
The Mayor of London has asked Transport for London to extend the mask-wearing mandate after July 19. Picture: Alamy Live News

By Daisy Stephens

The Mayor of London has told LBC that an overwhelming majority of Londoners back the continuation of compulsory face masks on public transport.

Speaking to LBC's James O'Brien, he said that he had spoken to a wide range of individuals and businesses and found that most were in favour of the move to continue making face coverings a condition of carriage.

“We’ve also over the last two or three weeks spoken to not just our staff through the trade unions, not just individuals across our city, not just businesses, but also we’ve done some polling and the vast, vast majority of Londoners – more than two thirds – want face masks to continue to be compulsory," said Mr Khan.

He also said that throughout the pandemic compliance with the rules around mask-wearing in London has been high, and because of that he was confident that the rule would not need to be heavily enforced.

"The evidence we have from the survey work we we’ve done is by and large Londoners and visitors have done the right thing," he said.

"86 per cent wear a face mask and of those 14 per cent who don’t, two thirds either either exempt or have a good reason, so I’m confident Londoners and those coming to our city will do the right thing.”

This story is being updated.

