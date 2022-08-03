Breaking News

Sajid Javid backs Liz Truss for PM as he takes swipe at Rishi Sunak's tax plans

Sajid Javid has backed Liz Truss to become Britain's next prime minister, in a huge blow to Rishi Sunak. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Former Tory leadership candidate Sajid Javid has backed Liz Truss to become Britain's next prime minister, slamming Rishi Sunak's approach by insisting "tax cuts now are essential".

Writing in the Times, Mr Javid said Ms Truss was "best placed" to "reunite" the Conservative party and to "restore a sense of purpose".

He hit out at the "bruising" and "unpleasant" leadership contest as he put his weight behind Ms Truss, attacking Mr Sunak's policy on taxes.

"Over the long term we are more likely to be fiscally sustainable by improving trend growth," the former health secretary said.

Read more: James O'Brien on Liz Truss' 'incompetence, cowardice, and dishonesty' in pay U-turn

Read more: Liz Truss widens Tory lead over Rishi Sunak despite U-turn over civil service pay cuts

"Only by getting growth back to pre-financial crisis levels can we hope to support the high-quality public services people rightly expect. Some claim that tax cuts can only come once we have growth.

"I believe the exact opposite - tax cuts are a prerequisite for growth. Of course we need more than that, especially significant supply side reform, but tax cuts now are essential. There are no risk-free options in government. However, in my view, not cutting taxes carries an even greater risk."

Mr Javid, who insisted both are credible candidates, said the front-runner was "the best of Thatcher and Reagan".

He said her wealth of experience and time served in Government will aid Ms Truss if she is to become Britain's next leader.

Liz Truss's campaign has said Mr Javid's backing of her for the Tory leadership is a sign she is uniting the party.

Read more: James O'Brien skewers Sunak over plans to brand those 'vilifying' UK as 'extremists'

Sajid Javid has backed Liz Truss. Picture: Alamy

A spokeswoman said: "Having worked closely with him for years in Cabinet, Liz is delighted to have Sajid on her team. We need the best players on the pitch and his experience provides yet another boost to our campaign.

"His support signals that Liz is bringing the party together and they're uniting behind her bold plan to cut taxes, grow the economy and deliver for the country."

Mr Javid's endorsement comes ahead of tonight's hustings in Cardiff, where the two candidates will be making their case for why they should become leader and prime minister.