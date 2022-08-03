Breaking News

Sajid Javid backs Liz Truss for PM as he takes swipe at Rishi Sunak's tax plans

3 August 2022, 18:23 | Updated: 3 August 2022, 19:55

Sajid Javid has backed Liz Truss to become Britain's next prime minister, in a huge blow to Rishi Sunak.
Sajid Javid has backed Liz Truss to become Britain's next prime minister, in a huge blow to Rishi Sunak. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Former Tory leadership candidate Sajid Javid has backed Liz Truss to become Britain's next prime minister, slamming Rishi Sunak's approach by insisting "tax cuts now are essential".

Writing in the Times, Mr Javid said Ms Truss was "best placed" to "reunite" the Conservative party and to "restore a sense of purpose".

He hit out at the "bruising" and "unpleasant" leadership contest as he put his weight behind Ms Truss, attacking Mr Sunak's policy on taxes.

"Over the long term we are more likely to be fiscally sustainable by improving trend growth," the former health secretary said.

Read more: James O'Brien on Liz Truss' 'incompetence, cowardice, and dishonesty' in pay U-turn

Read more: Liz Truss widens Tory lead over Rishi Sunak despite U-turn over civil service pay cuts

"Only by getting growth back to pre-financial crisis levels can we hope to support the high-quality public services people rightly expect. Some claim that tax cuts can only come once we have growth.

"I believe the exact opposite - tax cuts are a prerequisite for growth. Of course we need more than that, especially significant supply side reform, but tax cuts now are essential. There are no risk-free options in government. However, in my view, not cutting taxes carries an even greater risk."

Mr Javid, who insisted both are credible candidates, said the front-runner was "the best of Thatcher and Reagan".

He said her wealth of experience and time served in Government will aid Ms Truss if she is to become Britain's next leader.

Liz Truss's campaign has said Mr Javid's backing of her for the Tory leadership is a sign she is uniting the party.

Read more: James O'Brien skewers Sunak over plans to brand those 'vilifying' UK as 'extremists'

Sajid Javid has backed Liz Truss.
Sajid Javid has backed Liz Truss. Picture: Alamy

A spokeswoman said: "Having worked closely with him for years in Cabinet, Liz is delighted to have Sajid on her team. We need the best players on the pitch and his experience provides yet another boost to our campaign.

"His support signals that Liz is bringing the party together and they're uniting behind her bold plan to cut taxes, grow the economy and deliver for the country."

Mr Javid's endorsement comes ahead of tonight's hustings in Cardiff, where the two candidates will be making their case for why they should become leader and prime minister.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Filming taking in place on the Batgirl film in Glasgow

'Irredeemable' Batgirl film scrapped by Warner Bros after poor screen tests

Archie Battersbee's life support to be turned off after ECHR denies appeal

Archie Battersbee's life support to be turned off after ECHR refuses 'heartbroken' family's final plea

Rishi Sunak's Prevent plan for critics of Britain 'very slippery slope', Iain Dale says

Rishi Sunak's Prevent plan for critics of Britain 'very slippery slope', Iain Dale says

Charley Bates, 16, of Radstock, died on Sunday 31 July

'Our beautiful Charley Boy': Family pay tribute to boy, 16, stabbed to death in Somerset

Volcano erupts near Iceland's main airport as lava spews and gas cloud rises into sky

Volcano erupts near Iceland's main airport as lava spews and gas cloud rises into sky

The stadium now had stadium now has a 'Gilbert & Rose West Stand'.

Southend United's own goal after unwittingly naming stand after serial killer Rose West

Police have released CCTV footage in an attempt to trace missing woman Owami Davies

Last CCTV of missing nurse as three arrested on suspicion of murder and police search London house

Coleen Rooney hits back at claims she was 'milking' foot injury

Coleen Rooney hits back sharing X-ray after Rebekah Vardy hinted she was 'milking' foot injury

Inflation could hit 15% next year, according to a think tank

Cost of living crisis: Britain warned 15% inflation 'plausible' scenario next year

Videos show Ukrainians using sticks, tyres and bricks to detonate landmines

Brave Ukrainians use twigs and car tyres to detonate landmines left by Russians

'I can't be subsidising people': Landlord fumes over lost income amid cost of living crisis

'I can't be subsidising people': Landlord fumes over lost income amid cost of living crisis

Grant Shapps threatens Just Stop Oil protesters with prison

Grant Shapps threatens prison to Just Stop Oil protesters who block M25

Premier League players will no longer take the knee at the start of every match

Premier League footballers to stop taking the knee before matches

The Cartwheel Galaxy

NASA reveals stunning new image of Cartwheel Galaxy from world's most powerful telescope

Glasgow High Court

Eleven in court for child sex ring including witchcraft and Ouija boards and Satanic animal killings

The bodybuilder was warned about taking synthol injections

Brazilian bodybuilder 'Hulk' dies on birthday after taking injections to grow enormous biceps

Latest News

See more Latest News

Iraq Protests

Iraqi cleric orders followers to continue protest in Baghdad

Newtown Shooting Infowars

Alex Jones concedes Sandy Hook attack was ‘100% real’

An aerial shot of activity from the Fagradalsfjall volcano in Iceland

Volcano near Iceland’s main airport erupts again after pause

A general view of Amsterdam

Dutch government declares water shortage

Journalists take images at the Anne Frank House museum in Amsterdam, Netherlands

Videos depicting last six months of Anne Frank’s life to be available in English

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton among Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy winners

Janet Yang

Producer Janet Yang elected president of film academy

People walk past a billboard welcoming US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Taipei, Taiwan

Why Nancy Pelosi went to Taiwan and why China is angry

A teenager died after becoming trapped on a ride at a fairground in Dover

Teenager dies in fairground accident in Dover after 'boarding ride while park was closed'

US house speaker Nancy Pelosi, left, and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen wave during a meeting in Taipei, Taiwan

China announces military exercises after Pelosi visit to Taiwan

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien skewers Sunak over plans brand those 'vilifying' UK as 'extremists'

James O'Brien skewers Sunak over plans to brand those 'vilifying' UK as 'extremists'

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

James O'Brien on Liz Truss' 'incompetence, cowardice, and dishonesty' in pay U-turn

James O'Brien on Liz Truss' 'incompetence, cowardice, and dishonesty' in pay U-turn

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 02/08 | Watch again

61-year-old female caller tells LBC of 'vindication' when England won Euro 2022

61-year-old female caller tells LBC of 'vindication' when England won Euro 2022

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/08 | Watch again

Swarbrick on Sunday

Swarbrick On Sunday 31/7 | Watch again

Rachel Johnson urges £30 fine for missing GP appointments.

Rachel Johnson urges £30 fine for missing GP appointments

Mick Lynch attacks 'vicious form of Toryism' taking over UK politics

Mick Lynch attacks 'vicious form of Toryism' taking over UK politics

James O'Brien baffled by Liz Truss' 'absolutely insane' rise in Tory race

James O'Brien baffled by Liz Truss' 'absolutely insane' rise in Tory race

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London