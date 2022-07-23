More gridlock expected on Saturday after six-hour queues snake to Dover on Friday

23 July 2022, 00:13 | Updated: 23 July 2022, 00:24

Friday saw gridlock around the Port of Dover
Friday saw gridlock around the Port of Dover. Picture: Getty

By Daisy Stephens

Saturday is expected to be even busier for those hoping to begin their summer getaway after holidaymakers and lorry drivers faced gridlocked roads around Dover on Friday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Bumper-to-bumper traffic, in six-hour queues, made its way towards the Port of Dover on Friday - one of the busiest periods for foreign travel from the UK as most schools in England and Wales break up for summer.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said the delays and queues were "unacceptable", calling it an "entirely avoidable" situation.

Meanwhile the chief executive of the Port of Dover Doug Bannister said being "let down" by poor resourcing at the French border was "immensely frustrating".

He said officials were doing all they can to address issues but stopped short of guaranteeing the backlog would clear in the coming days.

Read more: Holidaymakers' fury at Dover's 'critical incident' as six-hour queues blamed on French

Read more: Travel chaos: Holidaymakers face 'huge' queues on Eurostar and at UK airports

The AA has since warned Saturday could be even busier.

Many frustrated holidaymakers missed their ferries
Many frustrated holidaymakers missed their ferries. Picture: Getty

"As the schools closed their doors fully yesterday, Saturday could prove busier still this weekend," said head of roads policy Jack Cousens.

"Drivers should continue to expect disruption and delays on major holiday routes to the south-west, eastern coast and ports of Dover and Folkestone.

"While many have decided to go at the start of the summer holidays, between now and the beginning of September when schools return, each Friday and Saturday will be busy on our roads.

"This is because these are the main switchover days for holiday lets."

Mr Bannister also said Saturday is also likely to be busy, adding it is "just the start of a very busy summer for us".

A "critical incident" was declared by the Kent port due to the queues, with tourists urged to consider staying away.

One lorry driver told the PA news agency that he had been queuing in his HGV in Dover since 6pm on Thursday, and was still waiting to cross the Channel after 10am on Friday morning.

"I've been in something like this before, but this is the worst," he said.

Read more: BA workers call off Heathrow summer strikes after pay rise deal

Read more: Man beds down on sleeper train to London only to find it never left the station

The Port of Dover attacked French authorities for "woefully inadequate" border control staffing, and local MP Natalie Elphicke claimed French border officers "didn't turn up for work".

Pierre-Henri Dumont, Republican MP for Calais, said these problems at the port will reoccur "because of Brexit".

"This is an aftermath of Brexit," he told the BBC.

"We have to run more checks than before."

Mr Dumont also said the Port of Dover is "too small" and there are too few kiosks due to lack of space.

Passengers embarking on cross-Channel sailings from Dover must pass through French border checks before they can board a ferry.

The port said in a statement that it had increased the number of border control booths by 50 per cent.

It went on: "Regrettably, the PAF (police aux frontieres) resource has been insufficient and has fallen far short of what is required to ensure a smooth first weekend of the peak summer getaway period."

On Friday evening, Ms Elphicke tweeted: "It's critical that French border officials turn up for work tomorrow at the Port of Dover and that the passport controls are working at full capacity.

"Further significant delays are expected over the weekend."

Friday saw six-hour queues from Dover
Friday saw six-hour queues from Dover. Picture: Getty

Ferry operator P&O Ferries told passengers to allow at least five hours to clear the approach roads and security checks.

The ferry company said on Friday evening it expects Saturday to be "just as busy".

The AA said its latest data showed other ports, such as Portsmouth and Newhaven ferry ports, were running reasonably smoothly.

The RAC said an estimated 18.8 million leisure trips are planned in the UK between Friday and Monday.

That is the most since the company began tracking summer getaway numbers in 2014.

Transport analytics company Inrix predicted the M25 - London's orbital motorway - will see some of the worst jams due to the summer getaway, singling out the stretches between Bromley and the Dartford Crossing; Maple Cross and the M3; and the M23 to the M40.

The A303 near Stonehenge in Wiltshire, the M4 between Cardiff and Newport in South Wales, and the M5 south of Bristol are likely to see queuing traffic.

Read more: Motorists warned of 'slow moving roadblocks' as fuel price protesters protest across UK

Read more: Travel chaos for train passengers as RMT confirms next week's rail strikes will go ahead

Grant Shapps has said he is "working closely" with the French transport minister.

The Transport Secretary tweeted: "There's been severe delays today at Dover & so I'm working closely with my opposite number Clement Beaune to address the issues that caused tailbacks.

"I welcome his commitment that both Britain & France will work closely to minimise further disruption so people can get away quickly."

On Friday evening, the French Embassy in the UK said French border checks in Dover are "operating in full capacity", adding that the French authorities are cooperating closely with their British counterparts and all stakeholders responsible for the traffic in the Port of Dover "to enable travellers to make their crossings under the best possible conditions".

