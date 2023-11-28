'I'm seriously thinking of getting them tattooed': Louis Theroux shares alopecia update as hair loss affects his eyebrows

Some 100,000 people in the UK are affected by alopecia, according to the National Institute for Health. Picture: Instagram/Alamy

By Jasmine Moody

Louis Theroux went to Instagram to ask fans for advice on his facial hair loss after revealing that a portion of his eyebrow hair has gone.

The famous documentary maker had previously shared a photo on his social media earlier this year, which displayed gaps in his facial hair.

He pinpointed the hair loss as "probably" resulting from alopecia.

On Monday, the 54-year-old posted a short clip on his Instagram page, highlighting that a chunk of his eyebrow hair has gone.

The journalist and broadcaster wrote: "I'd like to know how I'm supposed to continue a career based largely on raising and lowering different eyebrows WITHOUT ANY EYEBROWS!!

"I'm seriously thinking of getting them tattooed back on but it feels like a big step! Thoughts?"

The British-American broadcaster has been candid with fans about his experiences with hair loss.

In July he also came to Instagram and posted: "Oh jeez it looks like the alopecia has migrated up to my eyebrow.

"I realise you aren't all awaiting every update on its progress but I want people to acclimatise to the new partially depilated me and not freak everyone out by suddenly appearing in public like a half-plucked elephant bird with no forewarning.

"So this is where we're at. I'd really like to keep my eyebrows, but it's out of my hands at this point ... tho I have started taking vitamin D and something called biotin."

Alopecia is the medical term for hair loss and affects people in different ways.

This can include the thinning or a total loss of hair, according to the NHS.

Some 100,000 people are affected by alopecia, according to the National Institute for Health.