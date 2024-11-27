Breaking News

'Nearly a dozen' members of Trump’s top team targeted with bomb threats at family homes

27 November 2024, 17:16 | Updated: 27 November 2024, 17:23

Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Danielle de Wolfe

Several members of Donald Trump’s top team have been targeted with bomb threats at their home addresses, a spokesperson has said.

A bomb squad was reportedly deployed to the home of former Florida congressman Matt Gaetz on Wednesday after he received a threat involving a pipe bomb.

It follows Mr Gaetz withdrawal as Trump's attorney general last week, with 'several' other cabinet nominees targetted.

It remains unclear whether this is a was genuine or a hoax, Punchbowl reported.

According to the outlet, Mr Gaetz was not at home when the authorities responded to the threat, although family members were.

Milwaukee, United States of America, 16 July, 2024, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Milwaukee, United States of America, 16 July, 2024, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Picture: Alamy

According to Trump’s transition team, the threat is described as “violent, unAmerican threats to their lives and those who live with them”.

They citing threats including bomb and “swatting” attacks - a trend that sees a false report to police result in an immediate law enforcement response, namely from an armed SWAT team.

This is a developing story.

