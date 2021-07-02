Sha’Carri Richardson to miss Olympic sprint after positive cannabis test

2 July 2021, 15:30

Sha’Carri Richardson at the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials on June 19
Sha’Carri Richardson at the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials on June 19. Picture: Getty

By Daisy Stephens

American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson has been suspended for one month after testing positive for a substance of abuse, the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has announced.

The 21-year-old 100 metres star tested positive for THC, the main psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, during in-competition testing at the US Olympic Trials on June 19, and her Olympic qualifying results have been disqualified.

It means she will be unable to participate in the 100m sprint, although she may still be able to take part in the 100m relay.

"The rules are clear, but this is heart-breaking on many levels," said USADA chief executive Travis Tygart.

"Hopefully, her acceptance of responsibility and apology will be an important example to us all that we can successfully overcome our regrettable decisions, despite the costly consequences of this one to her."

Read more: Statue of the Queen toppled in Canada during protest over indigenous children deaths

Read more: Brits who received Indian-made AstraZeneca jabs ‘could be barred from visiting Europe’

Richardson has posted the second-fastest 100m time in the world this year, at 10.72 seconds.

USADA said the period of ineligibility had been reduced to one month, starting from June 28, instead of the usual three-month period because her use of cannabis occurred out of competition, was unrelated to her sport performance and because she completed a counselling programme in relation to the drug use.

Her ban will be up by the time the relay takes place, but it is unclear whether or not she will participate.

USADA said it was up to the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) and USA Track and Field (USATF) to determine her eligibility for the Games.

The USOPC said: "While we are heartbroken, the USOPC is steadfast in its commitment to clean competition and it supports the anti-doping code.

"A positive test for any banned substance comes with consequences and we are working with USATF to determine the appropriate next steps.

"We are dedicated to providing Sha'Carri the support services she needs during this difficult time."

USATF posted a statement on its website which read: "Sha'Carri Richardson's situation is incredibly unfortunate and devastating for everyone involved.

"Athlete health and well-being continue to be one of USATF's most critical priorities and we will work with Sha'Carri to ensure she has ample resources to overcome any mental health challenges now and in the future."

Richardson's positive test came a week after the death of her biological mother.

"I apologise for the fact that I didn't even know how to control my emotions or deal with that during that time," she told NBC on Friday.

Read more: What is the EU Digital Covid Certificate and can I get one?

Read more: 'She's an absolute legend': James O'Brien praises Kim Leadbeater after her by-election win

She also said: "I greatly apologise if I let you guys down - and I did.

"This will be the last time the US comes home without a gold in the 100m.

"I'm 21, I'm very young, I have plenty of Games left in me to compete in and plenty of talent that backs me up because everything I do comes naturally to me, no steroids or anything.

"This incident was about marijuana so after my sanction is up I'll be back.

"Next time I step on the track I'll be ready for whatever anti-doping agencies come and [they will] get whatever they need because this will never happen again."

Read more: Boris Johnson to meet Angela Merkel for talks on Covid travel rules

Read more: NI prosecutors drop case against ex-soldier accused of killing boy, 15, in 1972

All natural and synthetic cannabinoids are prohibited in-competition by the World Anti-Doping Agency, and can come with a ban of up to four years.

However this can be reduced if the individual can show it was not related to sports performance and if they agree to a treatment programme, both of which apply in Richardson's case.

Latest News

See more Latest News

This is Angela Merkel's final trip to the UK before she steps down in her role as Chancellor.

Germany to allow fully vaccinated Brits to visit without quarantine 'in foreseeable future'
The incident happened at Oxford Circus in London

Murder probe launched as man dies in 'random and unprovoked' Oxford Street stabbing
Daniel Hegarty, 15, died after being shot in Londonderry/Derry in 1972

NI prosecutors drop case against ex-soldier accused of killing boy, 15, in 1972
A statue of Queen Elizabeth II was torn down during protests in Canada

Statue of the Queen toppled in Canada during protest over indigenous children deaths
Brits can use the NHS App to prove their vaccination status in Malta

Malta U-turns over NHS vaccine app ban

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) does not recognise a version of the vaccine produced by Covishield at the Serum Institute of India

Brits who received Indian-made AstraZeneca jabs ‘could be barred from visiting Europe’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'She's an absolute legend': Jame's O'Brien praises Kim Leadbeater after her by-election win

'She's an absolute legend': James O'Brien praises Kim Leadbeater after her by-election win
James O'Brien clashes with caller who 'has an issue' with face masks

James O'Brien clashes with caller who 'has an issue' with face masks
Soldier says 'test and release' shouldn't only be available to travellers

Government is 'missing a trick' with ten day 'app ping' isolations, caller says
Diane Abbott and John McDonnell should stop 'trying to derail' Keir Starmer, says Lord Mandelson

Diane Abbott and John McDonnell should stop 'trying to derail' Keir Starmer, says Lord Mandelson
Diana statue is 'cleavage on stilts', says art critic

Art critic brands Diana statue 'cleavage on stilts' and 'lacking in her magic'
The Labour MP was speaking to LBC after a win for her party in Batley and Spen

Batley and Spen: Kim Leadbeater helped defeat politics of fear and division

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London